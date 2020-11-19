Houston Academy football coach Jamie Riggs steps down, assistant Eddie Brundidge to take over

Jamie Riggs has stepped down as head football coach at Houston Academy, according to a release on the school's website.

Assistant coach Eddie Brundidge will assume the role.

“I want to thank everyone that has helped us at Houston Academy in our efforts to rebuild our football program over the last 3 years, especially the players and coaches who have been so dedicated to that cause,” Riggs stated in the release.

“We return much of our squad next year and the future looks bright. I wish the very best to Coach Brundidge and the team in the days ahead."

