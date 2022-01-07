Houston Academy gets defensive in win over Providence Christian

Houston Academy’s defense was simply too active for the Providence Christian Eagles Friday night.
Behind quick hands and fluid body movement in their halfcourt 1-2-2 defense, the Raiders stymied the Eagle offense during a 54-25 rout of PCS at HA’s Ron Watson Court at Killingsworth Gym.
Houston Academy earned 12 steals, forced 23 PCS turnovers and limited the Eagles to just eight made field goals in 40 attempts (20 percent). Providence had only 15 points midway in the fourth quarter before a couple of 3-pointers plus a couple of free throws helped PCS to 10 points in the game’s final 3:30.
“I don’t think there is any way we could have played any better defensively,” Houston Academy head coach Scott Whitaker said. “The positioning was awesome. The body stances were fantastic. The attention and communication was good. You could tell they were five guys playing as one out there. They were locked in and ready to have each other’s back.”
Getting good looks was rare in the first half for Providence as Raider defenders usually were in close defensive positions, especially inside. The Eagles were forced to shoot outside and couldn’t find consistency in long-range shots, making just 4-of-25 3-point attempts. Two of the makes came in the fourth quarter when HA had control of the game.
“We had trouble finding gaps to throw the ball to and we couldn’t make shots,” Providence Christian coach Mark Wright said. “Some nights the shots don’t fall and they were not falling tonight.”
Wright noted HA defenders had a lot to do with the shooting woes.
“They were active,” Wright said. “They are a good defensive team. They are long (in length) and they packed it in. They dared us to shoot it (outside) and we couldn’t knock the shots down. Their length affected our shots.”
Raider 6-foot-5 senior Adam Kesserwani set the tone on the game’s opening play with a nice turnaround bank shot down low then the Raider defense went to work, earning three steals – all created behind quick hands in the halfcourt set – and forcing a traveling violation in Providence’s first five possessions.
Houston Academy capitalized by scoring on five of the first six possessions to build a quick 12-0 lead barely two and a half minutes into the game.
After the Kesserwani basket, Kadyn Mitchell earned the first steal and drove down the court before passing the ball cross court to his older brother Kamryn, who drilled a 3-pointer off the left wing for a 5-0 lead.
After a traveling violation on Providence, two missed shots by Houston Academy and a missed 3-pointer by the Eagles, Kesserwani scored again down low to make it 7-0 with 6:20 left in the first quarter.
On consecutive plays, Corey Campbell earned steals off deflected passes. Kamyrn Mitchell converted the first with a putback and Kadyn Mitchell the second with a 3-pointer to make it 12-0 with 5:25 left in the first quarter.
Providence Christian’s Bo Thornell hit a floater in the lane to put the Eagles on the board with 4:30 left, but the Raiders padded the margin to 16-2 off a short jumper by Kamyrn Mitchell off an inbounds pass and a Kadyn Mitchell drive through the Eagle defense.
A putback by Pearce Boone put the Eagles back on the board, but the Raiders’ Kadyn Mitchell hit a 3-pointer right before the first-quarter horn to make it 19-4 HA.
Both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter with PCS scoring just six points – 3-pointers by Charlie Leger and Cooper McClintock – and HA just five points – a jumper in the lane and a 3-pointer by Campbell.
The Raiders found a little offensive rhythm behind the Mitchell brothers in the third quarter, though not much during a period that featured five offensive fouls on the two teams. The Mitchell brothers had 10 points in the period – six from Kadyn the freshman guard.
Providence Christian, meanwhile, began more of a 3-point assault to try and get back in the game, but went 0-for-8 on threes and finished the period with just three points off a Thornell floater on the quarter’s first play and a free throw by Jonathan Wells.
HA opened a 35-13 margin by the end of the third period and pulled away to the 29-point win.
Kadyn Mitchell led the Raider attack with 22 points, Kamryn Mitchell followed with 11.
Thornell led PCS with six points and Jake Lewis had five.
Powell Phillips, the Eagles’ leading scorer on the year, was held to a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
“They were definitely in his face most of the night,” Wright said. “I didn’t feel like he tried to do too much or rush shots, but their length affected him. He will learn from this.”
With the win, Houston Academy improved to 11-6 overall and 2-0 in Class 3A, Area 3 play.
“We tried to preach to them that this is great and to enjoy it and you should because you worked hard for it, but we have only begun the job,” Whitaker said. “We are not nearly through (the area).”
Providence Christian fell to 7-8 overall and 1-1 in the area.
Houston Academy girls 50, Providence Christian 24: A quick start was also a key for the Houston Academy girls, who led 9-2 at the end of the first quarter and pulled away after a brief early second-quarter spurt by PCS.
Camille Reeves led HA (8-6, 2-0) with 19 points, highlighted by three 3-pointers. Mary Helen Mendheim and Sara Bourkard followed with nine points each.
Annabeth Townsend led Providence Christian (1-12, 0-2) with 11 points.
Providence Christian JV boys 42, Houston Academy 39 (OT): Houston Academy’s Harrison Swanner hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime, but the Eagles outscored the host Raiders 9-6 in the extra period for the win.
Calvin McClintock led Providence with 13 points and Christian Sutton added eight points.
Swanner led HA with eight points.