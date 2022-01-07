Houston Academy gets defensive in win over Providence Christian

On consecutive plays, Corey Campbell earned steals off deflected passes. Kamyrn Mitchell converted the first with a putback and Kadyn Mitchell the second with a 3-pointer to make it 12-0 with 5:25 left in the first quarter.

Providence Christian’s Bo Thornell hit a floater in the lane to put the Eagles on the board with 4:30 left, but the Raiders padded the margin to 16-2 off a short jumper by Kamyrn Mitchell off an inbounds pass and a Kadyn Mitchell drive through the Eagle defense.

A putback by Pearce Boone put the Eagles back on the board, but the Raiders’ Kadyn Mitchell hit a 3-pointer right before the first-quarter horn to make it 19-4 HA.

Both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter with PCS scoring just six points – 3-pointers by Charlie Leger and Cooper McClintock – and HA just five points – a jumper in the lane and a 3-pointer by Campbell.

The Raiders found a little offensive rhythm behind the Mitchell brothers in the third quarter, though not much during a period that featured five offensive fouls on the two teams. The Mitchell brothers had 10 points in the period – six from Kadyn the freshman guard.