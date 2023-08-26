WICKSBURG - Houston Academy coach Eddie Brundidge didn’t think his team played particularly well in Friday’s season opener against Wicksburg, but he will gladly take the end result.

The Class 3A, No. 7-ranked Raiders struck for two first-half touchdowns following defensive interceptions then hit a lull late in the second quarter before surging in the third quarter with two more scores in a 28-13 win over Wicksburg at Panther Stadium.

“It was a W and that is what we needed most of all,” Brundidge said. “It wasn’t really pretty, but we will take it. We made a ton of mistakes on both sides of the ball. We were fortunate to come away with the win.

“The heat had a lot to do with it as I saw we were not where we need to be condition-wise. We had them a couple of times that if we punched another one in (during the second quarter), we might have been able to take control a little more. You have to credit Wicksburg too. They have a good football team and they fought.”

Wicksburg head coach Josh Cox, on the other hand, lamented at the Panthers’ intensity on the night, or lack of in his opinion.

“I told them that I thought we were flat,” Cox said of a lengthy postgame talk with his players. “I am not making excuses, but we came out there and didn’t play football. They hit us in the mouth and we didn’t respond.”

The Raiders seized the early momentum on the game’s first play as Brady Whigham burst through the line before Panther quarterback Mason Burkhardt hardly had a chance and the Wicksburg QB hurried a throw and HA’s Andrew Gil intercepted the pass at the Panther 25.

Three plays later, Raider sophomore quarterback Kadyn Mitchell, who threw three touchdowns in the game, rolled to his right and threw to Riggs Hickey, who caught it at the 10 and went down the sideline to complete a 14-yard touchdown pass. The extra point kick was good, making it 7-0 less than two minutes gone.

A couple of possessions later, with Wicksburg facing a 3rd-and-10 at its own 40, the Raiders again got pressure on Burkhardt, forcing another quick pass. Houston Academy's Rod Jackson intercepted and the Raiders set up possession at their own 46 following a holding penalty on the return.

The Raider defense turned the heat up on Burkhardt throughout the game, forcing him to scramble several times in addition to the interceptions.

“We did get pressure,” Brundidge said. “We played a lot of different folks and young guys to keep fresh legs in the game.”

The Raiders kept it on the ground on nine of 10 plays in the series after the interception – the other was an incomplete pass – in a 54-yard scoring drive. Ervain Reynolds scored on a 2-yard run with 8:56 to go in the second quarter. Reynolds did most of the damage on the drive, earning 41 yards on six carries with a 27-yard run sparking the series.

After holding Wicksburg three-and-out, the Raiders appeared poise to build a three-score lead, moving to the Panther 18 behind a 30-yard Mitchell to Brayden Eubanks completion.

However, two Panther sacks of Mitchell for 17 and 12 yards followed by a fourth-down incompletion under pressure stopped the drive.

“It kind of killed our momentum,” Brundidge said of the two sacks.

The Panther defense had three sacks overall in the first half for 45 yards.

“Our defense played great in spots, but we also had some busted coverages,” Wicksburg’s Cox said. “We didn’t have any of that last week (in a jamboree) as our secondary played really good. I thought they weren’t able to run the ball as we stopped them (on the run) for the most part except for a few plays. Our defense kept us in the game, but our offense couldn’t handle their pressure.”

Wicksburg seized on the momentum after the sacks, quickly scoring in two plays to cut the margin to 14-7. Burkhardt connected on consecutive pass plays with Gabe Glover down the right sideline with a roughing the passer tacked onto the first play. The passes covered 21 and 39 yards, the last going for the touchdown. Tyler Munoz added the point after kick with 4:15 left in the half.

In the locker room at halftime, Brundidge said he got on his team for the late lull. The Raiders responded with two third-quarter scores to build a comfortable lead.

“I thought we had a let up in the middle of the second quarter. We should have been able to finish them of,” Brundidge said.

“I kind of got them jacked up in the second half to come back and take control and we did that. Not dominating control, but enough to get the win.”

The Raiders marched 61 yards in six plays to start the third quarter. On 2nd-and-9 at the Wicksburg 13, Mitchell rolled to his right and spotted a wide open Eubanks, who caught it at the 5 and dove into the end zone as a defender hit him.

The Panthers, behind the hard running of Logan Fowler, earned five first downs on the next series, moving from their 31 to the HA 29 before the Raider defense stiffened and stopped Burkhardt short of a first-down on a fourth-down scramble.

The Wicksburg defense, though, forced a three-and-out and set up at its 45, but on the first play, Burkhardt, after a high snap, fired a pass to an open receiver, but it bounced off his target and up and back in the air where HA’s Hickey snared it for an interception.

Four plays later, Mitchell threw his third TD of the night, a 19-yard pass to the left side to Jackson, who was a favorite second half target. Jackson caught it on the sideline and made several Panthers miss him before scooting into the end zone to make it 28-7 with 1:25 left in the third.

Fowler capped a solid 12-play, 65-yard drive for Wicksburg in the game’s final minute with a 2-yard TD run up the middle to finish the scoring. The Raiders blocked the extra point, leaving it 28-13.