Houston Academy gets tough win over Northside Methodist in volleyball

Though her team lost, Northside Methodist coach Terri Dennis was upbeat about how her team competed against the Raiders.

“For the most part, I was happy with the way the girls played,” Dennis said. “We knew we had to be aggressive to play with them and the girls came out with that mindset. The first two sets, especially the first set, we served well and overall I was pleased with how we competed.

“A lot of these girls (on the teams) have played together in club volleyball and with Vanessa in travel ball, so it was fun to get to play team. It was competitive.”

Houston Academy’s Mattie Havas, best known for her hard hitting on the front row, showed she has a pretty strong serve as well on Monday. The senior delivered eight aces and had three crucial stages of fierce serving that played a role in the HA win.

She closed out the final four points of the opening set, taking a 21-19 lead to the final 25-19, added a strong serve in the second set to help the Raiders cut a 15-9 deficit to 15-13 then helped HA break it open in the third set, taking an 11-10 lead to 15-10.

“When Mattie’s serve is on, we usually score a lot of points (in a row),” Howell said. “She usually serves until she misses (out of bounds). Her serve is so powerful, it is hard to pass off.