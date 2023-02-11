Houston Academy’s varsity girls and varsity boys soccer teams won the 2023 Capital of Dreams tournament in Montgomery on Saturday.

The girls were the Premier Cup division champions by beating Alabama Christian 6-0, tying Benjamin Russell 1-1 and beating Stanhope Elmore 4-0.

For the tournament, Brinley Harrell had six goals, Sarah Anne Eldridge and Emily Selig each had two goals and Amelia Eldridge had one.

Maggie Renshaw recorded two shutouts in goal.

The HA boys won the Gold Cup division by beating St. James 3-1, Trinity 1-0 and tying Pike Road 1-1.

For the Raiders, Lucius Renshaw and Nate Selig each had two goals and Charlie Knowles added one goal.

Will Pitchford recorded two shutouts in goal.