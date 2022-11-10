Houston Academy girls bowling rallies for win; Dothan boys roll to easy win

The Houston Academy girls rallied in the last Baker set to earn a late win over Dothan in high school bowling action Wednesday night at Dothan Lanes.

After the traditional round and the first two Baker sets, Dothan led 960-946, but the Raiders, behind three strikes and two spares in the final 10 bowls, overcame the deficit, winning the last Baker 137-97 to earn a 1,083 to 1,057 win overall.

Dothan dominated on the boys side, winning 1,321 to 988.

Leading Houston Academy girls in the traditional round were Kaelyn Tolley with a 166 and Kate Braswell with a 141.

Ellie Smith paced Dothan with a 201 round, helping the Wolves to a 756-659 lead after the traditional format. Ella Wood followed with a 170 and LaCarla Peterman had a 139.

The Dothan boys were led by Landon Conrad, who bowled a 226 round. Gavin Hendershott followed with a 180. Alex Broadaway added a 168, Paden Wood a 163 and Ryan Schmidt a 138.

For Houston Academy, Ian Kaufman had a 146 score and Lucius Renshaw a 130.