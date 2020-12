The Houston Academy girls bowling team defeated Marbury 1036 to 818 on Wednesday.

Marley Conner was the top roller with a 198, followed by Kaelyn Tolley at 137.

The HA boys lost to Marbury 1139 to 1123.

Colton Ash led the Raiders with a 173, while Ian Kaufman had a 156.

Marbury was led by Colby Johnson with an impressive 228.