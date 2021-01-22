Houston Academy girls bowling team qualifies for state tournament

The Houston Academy girls bowling team won their opening match Friday at the AHSAA South Regional Class 1A-5A Tournament in Spanish Fort, qualifying for next week’s state tournament in Pelham.

The Raiders, behind a dominating performance in the traditional round, defeated John Carroll Catholic 1,059 to 887. HA seized a commanding lead in the traditional round to start the dual, knocking down 766 pins to John Carroll’s 525.

John Carroll closed the gap a little during the first of three Baker games, beating HA 136 to 100, but the Raiders slammed any Cavalier comeback hopes by winning the second Baker 172 to 112. John Carroll won the last Baker 114-111.

Kaelyn Tolley led HA during the traditional round with a 160. Marley Conner followed with a 153 and Lucy Jeffcoat had a 139.

The Raiders were facing UMS-Wright in the semifinals mid-Friday afternoon. If they win, they advance to the regional championship later Friday.

Regardless, they will compete at the AHSAA Championships at Pelham next Thursday.