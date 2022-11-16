Houston Academy girls bowling win two; boys split

The Houston Academy bowling team defeated Bayshore Christian and St. Michael Catholic Tuesday in high school bowling action at Eastern Shore Lanes in Spanish Fort.

The girls team beat Bayshore Christian 923 to 897 and St. Michael 772 to 719. The first match included all three Baker sets, while the match against St. Michael included only two Baker sets as St. Michael couldn’t finish its final Baker set before the bowling alley was shut down.

The boys matches also had only two Baker sets instead of the normal three because of the shutdown. The HA boys beat Bayshore Christian 803 to 759, but lost to St. Michael 988 to 8-3.

Leading the Houston Academy girls were Kaelyn Tolley with a 142 and Ava Claire Johnson with a 120. Pacing the HA boys were Ian Kaufman with a 161 and Lucius Renshaw with a 131.