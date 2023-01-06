 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Houston Academy girls bowling wins; boys fall

  • Updated
  • 0
Prep Bowling logo1.jpg
METRO

The Houston Academy girls bowling team defeated Gulf Shores 1,030 to 992, while the Raider boys fell to the Dolphins 1,204 to 972 in high school bowling action Thursday afternoon at Dothan Lanes.

Leading the HA girls were Kaelyn Tolley with a 153 during the traditional part of the match. Ava Claire Johnson followed with a 138.

The Raider boys were led by Lucius Renshaw with a 142 and Ian Kaufman with a 122.

Slocomb splits: Slocomb also competed against Gulf Shores on Thursday with the RedTop girls team winning and the boys team losing.

The Slocomb girls edged Gulf Shores by just six pins, 998 to 992. The boys lost to the Dolphins 1,204 to 897.

No other details were available.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL officially cancels Bills-Bengals game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert