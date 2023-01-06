Houston Academy girls bowling wins; boys fall

The Houston Academy girls bowling team defeated Gulf Shores 1,030 to 992, while the Raider boys fell to the Dolphins 1,204 to 972 in high school bowling action Thursday afternoon at Dothan Lanes.

Leading the HA girls were Kaelyn Tolley with a 153 during the traditional part of the match. Ava Claire Johnson followed with a 138.

The Raider boys were led by Lucius Renshaw with a 142 and Ian Kaufman with a 122.

Slocomb splits: Slocomb also competed against Gulf Shores on Thursday with the RedTop girls team winning and the boys team losing.

The Slocomb girls edged Gulf Shores by just six pins, 998 to 992. The boys lost to the Dolphins 1,204 to 897.

No other details were available.