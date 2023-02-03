The Houston Academy girls track/field team came so close to winning a indoor track and field state title on Friday – falling short by just four-tenths of a point.
The Raiders finished the AHSAA Class 1A-3A meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex as the state runner-up to Altamont by less than a point, 69 to 68.6. Indian Springs was a distant third with 44 points.
The Raiders actually had more top three finishes (6 to 2) than Altamont, but the Knights had a girl win in the pole vault for 10 points, an event Houston Academy didn’t have a participant.
Houston Academy had three first-place finishes at the 16-event meet, two off relays and one via an individual winner, plus two runner-ups and a third-place effort among their 12 top eight scoring finishes.
The Raiders 4x200 meter relay team of Katie Langford, Ashlinn Carmody, Elizabeth Price and Macauley Flanagan captured first place with a time of 1 minute and 51.46 seconds, more than two seconds ahead of Sulligent’s team.
The 4x400 meter relay team of Langford, Millie Gay, Emily Selig Pineda and Flanagan also won, earning a 4:20.21 time, nine seconds ahead of runner-up Altamont.
Flanagan delivered the other top-place finish, winning the 400-meter dash in 1:00.06. Langford was third in the same event at 1:03.33.
Flanagan also had one of the Raiders’ runner-up finishes, taking second in the 60-meter dash in 7.91 seconds, barley behind Sulligent’s Amiyah Johnson (7.87). Brianna Hart had the other second-place HA finish, earning second in the 3200-meter run in 12 minutes and 06.59 seconds behind Indian Springs’ Elise Picard (11:47.14).
In other finishes, Price finished fifth in the 60-meter hurdles (11:32) and Pineda placed fourth in the 800-meter run (2:28.87) and seventh in the 1600-meter run (5:44.00) with Hart taking sixth in the 1600 (5:43.50). HA’s 4x800 team of Inaaya Ateeque, Paxton Parrish, Anna Owens and Gay finished sixth (11:34.99) and Claire Roberson tied for seventh with four others in the high jump (4 feet, 2 inches).
The seventh-place tie with four others is where the Raiders got the .6 of a point.
The HA boys had one entry at the meet – the 4x200 relay. The team of Jackson Barrentine, Will Pitchford, Destin Martin and Graham Genthner finished in 10th place with a 1:42.48 time.
Houston Academy was the lone Wiregrass team competing on Friday at the state meet, which continues on Saturday with Class 7A and Class 4A/5A divisions. Competition was also held Friday in Class 6A, but the Wiregrass has no schools in that division.