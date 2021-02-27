Houston Academy golf team finishes third in 15-team tournament

The Houston Academy golf team finished in third place out of 15 teams in the Joe King Tournament in Auburn on Saturday.

Mountain Brook took first with a two-day team total of 570, followed by Vestavia Hills at 592 and Houston Academy at 623.

HA senior Jake McDonald made the all-tournament team after rounds of 76 and 68 to finish at an even-par 144 for the two days.

Mason Crowder followed McDonald for HA with a 147, followed by Mac Edge at 159 and Luke Thornton at 174 for the four-player team total. Denton Dowling also competed for the Raiders and came in at 195.