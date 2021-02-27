 Skip to main content
Houston Academy golf team finishes third in 15-team tournament
Houston Academy golf team finishes third in 15-team tournament

prep golf FOR WEBSITE ONLY

Houston Academy golf team memberst: Assistant coach Brian Jackson, Luke Thornton, Denton Dowling, Mac Edge, Mason Crowder, Jake McDonald and head coach Kevin Klein

 Submitted

The Houston Academy golf team finished in third place out of 15 teams in the Joe King Tournament in Auburn on Saturday.

Mountain Brook took first with a two-day team total of 570, followed by Vestavia Hills at 592 and Houston Academy at 623.

HA senior Jake McDonald made the all-tournament team after rounds of 76 and 68 to finish at an even-par 144 for the two days.

Mason Crowder followed McDonald for HA with a 147, followed by Mac Edge at 159 and Luke Thornton at 174 for the four-player team total. Denton Dowling also competed for the Raiders and came in at 195.

