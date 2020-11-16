Houston Academy golfer Matthew Streitman signs with UAB

Houston Academy golfer Matthew Streitman never wavered after committing to UAB in January and made it stick when he signed a scholarship with the Blazers.

“I want to thank coach (Mike) Wilson for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity of being a part of such an elite program,” Streitman said. “My coach (Wilson) kind of made a promise to me that there’s no way that it could be broken, so that commitment was a bigger deal than anything to me because I knew he was going to keep that promise. But to finally put my name on the dotted line means a lot.”

Streitman, who still has his senior golf season ahead with HA, celebrated the moment in front of family and friends at the school on Monday afternoon.

“First I’d like to thank God for the many blessings He has given me over the years,” Streitman said. “A great family, supportive friends, good coaches, and of course, the game of golf.

“Golf is taught me more about myself and life in general than I ever would have imagined when I began playing as an 8-year-old. In 2011 my dad took me to the Masters where we watched Tiger Woods make a Sunday charge, ultimately coming up short. That day, I knew golf was something to pursue for a long time, because I was fascinated by the complexity of the game and the craft that it required.