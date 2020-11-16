Houston Academy golfer Matthew Streitman signs with UAB

Houston Academy golfer Matthew Streitman never wavered after committing to UAB in January and made it stick when he signed a scholarship with the Blazers.
“I want to thank coach (Mike) Wilson for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity of being a part of such an elite program,” Streitman said. “My coach (Wilson) kind of made a promise to me that there’s no way that it could be broken, so that commitment was a bigger deal than anything to me because I knew he was going to keep that promise. But to finally put my name on the dotted line means a lot.”
Streitman, who still has his senior golf season ahead with HA, celebrated the moment in front of family and friends at the school on Monday afternoon.
“First I’d like to thank God for the many blessings He has given me over the years,” Streitman said. “A great family, supportive friends, good coaches, and of course, the game of golf.
“Golf is taught me more about myself and life in general than I ever would have imagined when I began playing as an 8-year-old. In 2011 my dad took me to the Masters where we watched Tiger Woods make a Sunday charge, ultimately coming up short. That day, I knew golf was something to pursue for a long time, because I was fascinated by the complexity of the game and the craft that it required.
“Little did I know golf would teach me some of life’s most valuable lessons and play a crucial part of who I am 10 years later. In my opinion, golf is as close to life as any sport out there. It has taught me numerous important values like hard work, patience and most importantly perseverance.
“Similar to life, golf is a game where you constantly get knocked back down and in order to succeed, you must get back up. Learning how to roll with the punches is something I’m thankful to have experienced so early in my life.”
This will mark Streitman’s sixth season on the Houston Academy varsity golf team. The Raiders won the state title in 2018 and 2019, but didn’t have a chance to play for it this past spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Streitman has lofty goals for the season ahead.
“This past year with COVID, we weren’t able to win that third straight championship in a row, so definitely want to go back out there and get that third one before I leave, not only as a team, but as an individual as well,” Streitman said. “This year, that was one of my main goals to win the state championship as an individual and I didn’t get to do that.”
Houston Academy headmaster Dr. Scott Phillipps talked about the character of Streitman.
“Matthew has always been the most polite, the most poised, the hardest working – just a gentleman in the truest sense of the word,” Phillipps said. “More than that, I feel like he is one of those guys that you could just go to when you need leadership. He’s not just been a leader out on the golf course; he’s been a leader here at this school.”
Brian Jackson, who serves as the school representative for the golf team alongside head coach Kevin Klein, knew shortly after seeing Streitman play he was something special by the serious approach he took to the sport.
“You’re very driven and work hard,” Jackson said, looking over to Streitman. “Whatever you put your mind to, you’re going to accomplish it – you can tell. When I got introduced to the golf team two years ago, I knew you were going to play college golf somewhere.”
Cal Turner, who Streitman considers a friend and mentor, reflected on watching the golfer on the course.
“One day I saw him competing in a tournament and he was so focused and so intense,” Turner said. “He made a birdie, and as he walked from that green to the next tee, he looked at me and I saw that smile. He has a beautiful smile.
“He kind of winked at me and he said, ‘How about that?’ when he made that birdie. The thing that I want to encourage him with is to keep that smile, not just for others around you to enjoy, but keep that smile within and what it brings to yourself and to help you have that peace when you go forward and through the challenges ahead.”
Streitman mentioned former Providence Christian and current University of Alabama golfer Thomas Ponder as someone who has helped him develop.
“Having someone of his skill level to practice with day in and day out has done so much for my game,” Streitman said. “Some of the things that I’ve learned just playing alongside of him will serve me well in college golf.”
Streitman believes Houston Academy has prepared him well for the journey ahead.
“I want to give a huge thank you to Houston Academy for providing an amazing education and preparing me well for the next four years,” Streitman said. “I don’t want to go there and kind of mess around my first two years and play later, I want to get there and play.
“In order for that to happen, it’s going to take a lot of hard work and improvement before I get there.”
Follow Jon Johnson on Twitter @eaglesportsed
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!