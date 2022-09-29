Houston Academy grinds out hard-fought win over Straughn

Facing adversity for the first time this season, Houston Academy put the ball in the hands of workhorse senior running back Jeb Daughtry and he delivered during a hard-fought 33-27 win over Straughn at Northcutt Field Thursday night.

Daughtry unofficially carried the football 32 times for 171 yards with a touchdown behind a punishing offensive line as the Raiders improved to 6-0 overall, 4-0 in Class 3A, Region 2.

“He’s tough. I tell you what … I’ve been in this a long time and he’s one of the toughest, hard-nosed football guys that I’ve seen,” Houston Academy coach Eddie Brundidge said. “That was just a sign of what he does in the offseason and what he does in the weight room during the season.”

The Raiders’ offense also got a couple of big-play touchdown passes from quarterback Kadyn Mitchell to wide receiver George Zeron – the first for 7 yards in the second quarter and the second for 36 yards late in the third which pushed the Raiders’ lead to 33-21 following the extra point kick.

It had been a back-and-forth battle in the first half with the Raiders holding a 23-21 lead at the break.

“We knew it was a tough football game and we were going to have to bow our butts up late in the game,” Brundidge said. “We managed to come out 23-21 in the first half and I’m thinking, ‘Win the second half … we’ve got to find a way to win the second half.’”

It started by getting the ball back in the hands of Daughtry, who had rushed for 87 tough yards in the first two quarters.

To begin the third quarter, Houston Academy went 63 yards in 14 plays – nine of those plays being runs by Daughtry – to ultimately get a 29-yard field by Lucius Renshaw to make it 26-21.

“The wind played a factor on our passing game and threw us off,” Brundidge said of primarily keeping the ball on the ground. “We knew we had to put it on our lineman and we needed to be able to run the football and they came through for us.”

After the Raiders’ defense held Straughn to three and out on the Tigers' first possession of the second half, the wind held up a punt and HA took back over at the Straughn 36.

On the next play, Mitchell delivered the 36-yard TD pass to Zeron, who made a terrific catch in the end zone. Renshaw’s PAT made it 33-21.

“Even though the wind was playing a factor, we’ve still got to take our chances,” Brundidge said of the touchdown pass call. “It was just play tough and find a way to get those guys stopped.”

On Straughn’s next possession, Charlie Knowles came up with a big interception at the HA 16 after it went off the receiver’s hands.

The Tigers made things interesting when quarterback Layne Grantham scored on a 2-yard sneak with 2:32 to play in the game. The extra point attempt, after a high snap, was blocked by Will Wells to keep the score at 33-27.

Straughn then tried an onsides kick, but the ball didn’t go the required 10 yards and the Raiders took over at the Tigers’ 46 and were able to run out the clock to secure the victory.

The game marked the first time Houston Academy been really tested this season after five blowout victories. Straughn is now 4-2 overall, 3-1 in region play.

“We showed some good signs tonight of being able to beat a good football team that just wasn’t going to roll over and let us have it,” Brundidge said. “They were hungry for it. It was just a good, tough football game … the kind of games I like to play.”

Senior tailback Aaron Olhava had a huge night running for Straughn with unofficially 204 yards on 23 attempts, which included touchdown runs of 46 and 80 yards.

The Raiders led first at 3-0 on a 22-yard field goal by Renshaw with 6:49 to play in the first quarter, but Straughn took the lead on the ensuing drive when Grantham scored on a 2-yard keeper. Brendon Bartholomew added the extra point kick to make it 7-3.

Mitchell scored on a 2-yard keeper over the right side behind good blocking to put HA back on top at 10-7 following the PAT with 8:52 to play in the half.

But Olhava scored on the 46-yard run to put Straughn back ahead at 14-10 before HA scored two quick touchdowns on Zeron’s first TD catch and a Daughtry 5-yard scoring run to make it 23-14 with 1:05 left in the half.

Daughtry’s score came after Mitchell connected with Rod Jackson on a pass, and Jackson made an outstanding run after breaking several tackle attempts to get the ball down to the 5.

Renshaw’s PAT was missed after Daughtry’s score.

But on the next play following the ensuing kickoff, Olhava broke loose down the ride sidelines for 80 yards and a touchdown to pull the Tigers within 23-21 following the PAT, where the score stood at halftime.