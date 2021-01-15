Houston Academy has strong performance at W.S. Neal meet

While it went 1-2 overall, Houston Academy had a solid showing during a quad meet at W.S. Neal Friday night.

The Raiders lost to Gulf Shores 62-18, but earned three on the mat wins in eight matches. They beat Escambia Academy 54-0 during a forfeit-filled match before finishing with a 48-36 loss to W.S. Neal behind six forfeits, though the Raiders won four of the six contested matches on the mat.

Against W.S. Neal, Trip Rane, Jack Jones, Jay Morris and Chase Buntin all won their matches with a pin of their opponents. Rane, competing in the 106-pound weight class, won his in the third period, while Jones (145), Morris (152) and Buntin (160) won in the first period.

Two Raider wrestlers won by forfeits against Neal – Kennan Beaver (126) and Gil (138).

Luke Thornton (113) and Hughes Williams (132) lost on pins in the other matches.

Several exhibition matches were held and Gil and Morris both won for HA on first-period pins.