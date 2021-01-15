Houston Academy has strong performance at W.S. Neal meet

While it went 1-2 overall, Houston Academy had a solid showing during a quad meet at W.S. Neal Friday night.
The Raiders lost to Gulf Shores 62-18, but earned three on the mat wins in eight matches. They beat Escambia Academy 54-0 during a forfeit-filled match before finishing with a 48-36 loss to W.S. Neal behind six forfeits, though the Raiders won four of the six contested matches on the mat.
Against W.S. Neal, Trip Rane, Jack Jones, Jay Morris and Chase Buntin all won their matches with a pin of their opponents. Rane, competing in the 106-pound weight class, won his in the third period, while Jones (145), Morris (152) and Buntin (160) won in the first period.
Two Raider wrestlers won by forfeits against Neal – Kennan Beaver (126) and Gil (138).
Luke Thornton (113) and Hughes Williams (132) lost on pins in the other matches.
Several exhibition matches were held and Gil and Morris both won for HA on first-period pins.
Houston Academy won the Escambia County match when the Blue Devils’ lone wrestler left before the match. As a result, HA had all nine wrestlers win by forfeit – John McDonald (106), Rane (113), Thornton (120), Beaver (126), Williams (132), Gil (138), Jones (145), Morris (152) and Buntin (160). The rest of the matches were double forfeits.
Beaver, Gil and Jack Jones all won matches on the mat against Gulf Shores. Beaver, who remained undefeated at 126 pounds on the season 14-0, earned a pin in the third period over Charles Knight with 19 seconds left in the match. Beaver was leading 11-2 at the time of the pin.
Gil, competing at 138 pounds, pinned Taylor Cheek with 21 seconds left in the second period, while Jones pinned Cameron Cooper in the 145-pound match 55 seconds into the third period.
Rane lost in the 106-pound weight class, but went the distance before falling to Nate Hunt 10-4. Thornton lost on a pin with 34 seconds left in the first period to Ethan Giangresso at 113 pounds.
Williams went to the third period in the 132 match with Nick Carris before losing 15-0. Morris lost at 152 on a second-period pin to Landon Everett and Buntin lost on a first-period pin to Weston Reed at 160.
In exhibition matches, McDonald lost on a third-period pin, Jett Vaudo on a second-period pin and Krish Anand on a first-period pin.