Houston Academy hires veteran coach Don Jacobs as offensive coordinator

Don Jacobs, a veteran football coach in the high school and college ranks who played quarterback at Alabama (1978-80), will be the new offensive coordinator at Houston Academy.
Jacobs joins the staff of Eddie Brundidge at HA after spending the past four seasons as the head coach at his alma mater of Scottsboro High School. Brundidge was elevated to head coach at HA in November to replace Jamie Riggs, who stepped down from the post after three seasons.
Jacobs, 62, will retire from the state public school system on Feb. 1 and is expected to begin his job at the private school in Dothan later that month. He informed Scottsboro of his plans earlier this week.
“I’m probably going to coach until I die because I love what I do,” Jacobs said during a phone interview. “I love the interaction. I look forward to accomplishing things and helping folks accomplish things.”
Before coming to Scottsboro, Jacobs spent seven seasons leading the Oneonta program to three state championship game appearances, winning the title in 2013. Before that, he was the head coach at Elkmont for three years. In 14 seasons as a head coach, Jacobs has compiled a 107-60 record. He also spent time as an assistant at Central-Coosa, Robertsdale and Luverne.
On the college level, Jacobs was as an assistant at Troy (1991-2000) under then head coach Larry Blakeney. He also had stints at Alabama A&M, West Georgia, Louisiana-Lafayette, West Alabama and Jacksonville State.
While playing quarterback at Alabama under the legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, Jacobs served as a back-up on the 1978 and 1979 national championship teams and became the starter in 1980.
Jacobs is a longtime friend of Riggs and became interested in Houston Academy when the former HA head coach told him of the opportunity. Jacobs met with Brundidge and Houston Academy officials in December to discuss the possibility of joining the Raiders.
Brundidge is excited to have the veteran coach coming aboard on his staff. Brundidge had a variety of roles over the past three years with the Raiders, serving as offensive line coach, running backs coach and offensive play-caller and outside linebackers coach after coming in with Riggs. Brundidge was head coach at Jackson from 1998-2003 and has 28 years of coaching experience overall.
“Don’s record and reputation kind of speaks for itself and I’m just beyond honored to be able to get him on staff,” Brundidge said. “He’s probably more worthy to be the head coach than I am, but I think it’s going to be a good situation for all of us.
“He’s going to help us in a lot of ways offensively and he’s going to be an asset in a lot of ways for our program. I’m beyond excited about having Don coming on and helping us.”
Another drawing factor for Jacobs coming to Houston Academy is that his wife’s parents live in Enterprise. After meeting with Brundidge, he felt it would be a good fit.
“Of course, I don’t know what kind of head coach Eddie is, but I know what kind of person he is and that’s the most important thing for me that I’m going to be associated with good people,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs said he will build the offense to suit the talents of the players on the team.
“At the high school level, you have to be able to do what your kids can do,” Jacobs said. “That is my philosophy – being able to do with your kids what they can do.
“I’m super excited about the opportunity; I’m super excited about the people that I’m working with. I’m itching to get down there and get involved and get things headed in the right direction.”