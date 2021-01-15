Houston Academy hires veteran coach Don Jacobs as offensive coordinator

While playing quarterback at Alabama under the legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, Jacobs served as a back-up on the 1978 and 1979 national championship teams and became the starter in 1980.

Jacobs is a longtime friend of Riggs and became interested in Houston Academy when the former HA head coach told him of the opportunity. Jacobs met with Brundidge and Houston Academy officials in December to discuss the possibility of joining the Raiders.

Brundidge is excited to have the veteran coach coming aboard on his staff. Brundidge had a variety of roles over the past three years with the Raiders, serving as offensive line coach, running backs coach and offensive play-caller and outside linebackers coach after coming in with Riggs. Brundidge was head coach at Jackson from 1998-2003 and has 28 years of coaching experience overall.

“Don’s record and reputation kind of speaks for itself and I’m just beyond honored to be able to get him on staff,” Brundidge said. “He’s probably more worthy to be the head coach than I am, but I think it’s going to be a good situation for all of us.

“He’s going to help us in a lot of ways offensively and he’s going to be an asset in a lot of ways for our program. I’m beyond excited about having Don coming on and helping us.”