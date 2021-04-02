Houston Academy holds off Wicksburg in baseball action

The teams complete the area series Saturday with a doubleheader at Northcutt Field in Dothan, starting at 1 p.m.

Both coaches quickly reflected to the past in anticipation of the doubleheader.

“I hope we come ready tomorrow,” HA’s Kirkland said. “I know two years ago – as we just discussed (with the players) – we beat them in the first game and came over here and lost two by one run (each), so we can’t be complacent. We have a job to do and I knew they (the Panthers) will be after us. We have to play our best to beat them.”

“We were in this position two years ago and the guys responded well,” added Wicksburg’s Wagner. “Hopefully we will tomorrow. We don’t really have much of a choice. We just have to come back and play better. I feel like we will play better.”

Both pitching staffs didn’t have a clean inning in Friday’s game, but timely double plays by the defense helped early.

Houston Academy pitcher Braydon Harvin induced two double plays in the first innings to wipe a runner and Wicksburg hurler Jackson Glover got a double play in the third. The Panthers also added another double play in the sixth inning when Glover made a diving catch off a bunt pop up and doubled a runner off first base.