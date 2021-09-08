Houston Academy JV football team defeats Cottonwood

Houston Academy defeated Cottonwood 17-14 in junior varsity football action on Tuesday.

Ervain Reynolds had a rushing touchdown, fumble recovery and interception for the Raiders.

Riggs Hickey caught a touchdown pass from Judson Bailey, kicked a 25-yard field goal and was 2-of-2 on extra point kicks.

Andrew Gil forced a fumble in the win.

Wicksburg 18, Providence Christian 6: Mason Burkhardt threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 4-of-4 passing and also rushed for 40 yards for the Panthers.

Jackson Daughtry rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown and also caught a 75-yard TD pass. Garrison Gray caught a 48-yard TD pass.

Defensively, Daughtry had eight tackles, Reggie Peoples seven and Gabe Glover and Burkhardt had six each.