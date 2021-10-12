Houston Academy JV football team gets victory

Houston Academy's junior varsity football team defeated Geneva 27-0 on Monday night.
The Raiders opened the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Judson Bailey to Thomas Buntin.
Bailey later scored on a 5-yard run and threw a 22-yard touchdown strike to Rod Jackson.
Ervain Reynolds scored the other touchdown on a 55-yard run.
Defensively, Jacob Wright and David Phillipps had fumble recoveries.
Riggs Hickey made two extra point kicks and Martin Andre made one.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!