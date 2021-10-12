 Skip to main content
Houston Academy JV football team gets victory
raiders

Houston Academy's junior varsity football team defeated Geneva 27-0 on Monday night.

The Raiders opened the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Judson Bailey to Thomas Buntin.

Bailey later scored on a 5-yard run and threw a 22-yard touchdown strike to Rod Jackson.

Ervain Reynolds scored the other touchdown on a 55-yard run.

Defensively, Jacob Wright and David Phillipps had fumble recoveries.

Riggs Hickey made two extra point kicks and Martin Andre made one.

