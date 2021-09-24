Houston Academy knocks out Florala

On HA’s first offensive play after the next Florala punt, Mitchell threw out in the left flat to Wells, who dodged a defender then zig-zagged upward and downward all the way across the field to the right side before racing into the end zone to complete a 44-yard scoring play. Sexton’s PAT made it 21-0 with 5:01 still left in the first quarter.

Florala, in one of its better drives of the night, drove to the Raider 25 behind a 31-yard pass from Connor Greer to Elijah McMeans and a 32-yard pass from Greer to Colby Strickland. However, a quarterback sack by the Raiders pushed Florala back and the Wildcats were stopped short of a first down on a 4th-and-12 completion.

After an exchange of fumble recoveries – one by Florala’s Jeremiah Haman, the other by HA’s Jayden Gilbert – the Raiders surged ahead 28-0 on an Ackerman 1-yard run with 10 minutes to go before halftime. The score was set up by a 41-yard Mitchell pass to his older brother Kamryn to the 1-yard line.

The Raiders got a beneficial play from Florala for the next score. With the ball at the HA 48, a snap went off the facemask of the quarterback, who wasn’t expecting the snap. The ball trickled up and over to the right side of the Wildcat line and Daughtry picked it up and ran 50 yards for a fumble return for a touchdown, extending the lead to 35-0.