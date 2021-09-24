Houston Academy knocks out Florala

In boxing terms, Houston Academy delivered a quick knockout blow Friday night against Florala at Northcutt Field.
The Raiders scored three touchdowns on offense and forced three 3-and-outs on defense in the first seven minutes to set the tone in a 49-0 win over the Wildcats.
HA led 42-0 at halftime. The final two quarters were shortened to eight-minute periods with a running clock.
“I was proud of the kids for the way they came out and played,” Houston Academy head coach Eddie Brundidge said. “They played extremely hard in the first half of the game and came out like we wanted, executing on both sides of the ball. We still made some errors on defense, but the kids played hard.”
In winning, Houston Academy eclipsed last year’s win total, improving to 4-2 overall with the non-region win. The victory was the second straight for the Raiders, a first since 2018.
While both the offense and defense shined Friday, Brundidge was particularly pleased with his team’s defense, which earned its first shutout since last year’s season opener against Kinston. It was the first time since 2016 that Florala had been shut out.
Overall, a swarming Raider defense allowed only 146 yards and created 10 plays of negative yards for Florala.
“I was pleased with both sides, but mainly defense,” Brundidge said. “We were able to shut them out on defense. I was proud of the way the defense played, correcting some of the mistakes that hurt us a few weeks back.”
Freshman Kadyn Mitchell threw three touchdowns, all to Will Wells, and completed all but one pass for 220 yards off 9-of-10 to spark a big-play offense. The Raiders amassed 379 total yards despite only three second half series.
“He is steadily getting better,” Brundidge said of Mitchell. “We have put a lot on him and he struggled early in the year, but in each game I have seen some big improvements as he has made some big strides in his game.”
Jeb Daughtry rushed for 77 yards on seven carries with a touchdown on offense and returned a fumble 50 yards for another score on defense. JT Ackerman added 53 rushing yards with one TD on only six carries.
The Raider defense immediately set the tone, forcing a three-and-out to open the game. Florala’s punter kicked the punt low into a rushing Houston Academy defender and the Raiders recovered the ball at the Wildcat 13.
It took only one play for HA to cash in as Brady Whigham took a handoff to the right side and scored as he was being tackled to finish off a 13-yard TD run. Greg Sexton converted the first of six extra-point kicks to make it with 10:31 to go in the quarter.
After another three-and-out by Florala, the Raiders scored on a six-play, 76-yard scoring drive. Daughtry sparked the drive with a 49-yard run where he made several Wildcat defenders miss before being tackled at the 1. Daughtry got the call on the next play, plunging over on a 1-yard run, putting HA up 14-0.
On HA’s first offensive play after the next Florala punt, Mitchell threw out in the left flat to Wells, who dodged a defender then zig-zagged upward and downward all the way across the field to the right side before racing into the end zone to complete a 44-yard scoring play. Sexton’s PAT made it 21-0 with 5:01 still left in the first quarter.
Florala, in one of its better drives of the night, drove to the Raider 25 behind a 31-yard pass from Connor Greer to Elijah McMeans and a 32-yard pass from Greer to Colby Strickland. However, a quarterback sack by the Raiders pushed Florala back and the Wildcats were stopped short of a first down on a 4th-and-12 completion.
After an exchange of fumble recoveries – one by Florala’s Jeremiah Haman, the other by HA’s Jayden Gilbert – the Raiders surged ahead 28-0 on an Ackerman 1-yard run with 10 minutes to go before halftime. The score was set up by a 41-yard Mitchell pass to his older brother Kamryn to the 1-yard line.
The Raiders got a beneficial play from Florala for the next score. With the ball at the HA 48, a snap went off the facemask of the quarterback, who wasn’t expecting the snap. The ball trickled up and over to the right side of the Wildcat line and Daughtry picked it up and ran 50 yards for a fumble return for a touchdown, extending the lead to 35-0.
A nice 17-yard punt return by Walker Elliott set up the Raiders at the 24 on their next series. One play later, Mitchell lobbed to the right corner to Wells for a 24-yard scoring play to make it 42-0 with 4:44 left in the half.
Houston Academy earned its final score on the first possession of the third quarter when Mitchell and Wells hooked up on a 47-yard scoring strike. Jett Vaudo kicked the extra point to make it 49-0.
The Raiders have next week off and prepare for city rival and region foe Providence Christian in two weeks. The two meet at the PCS campus.
Brundidge likes where HA stands going into the match-up.
“This is right we wanted to be sitting at,” Brundidge said. “We have some momentum going into the break. We have a week off and a chance to heal up some folks and let them get well. I feel real good where we are at, but we have to continue to work on being consistent at practice and every Friday night.”