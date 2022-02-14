Houston Academy Lady Raiders advance to Southeast Regional

The Raider offense found a little life in the second half, hitting 10-of-38 from the floor (with 10 offensive rebounds), including a pair of 3-pointers, plus 6-of-14 at the foul line after only two first-half foul shot attempts.

HA opened up an eight-point cushion in the third quarter, holding Opp without a field goal for the first three and three-quarter minutes. A fastbreak layup by Bourkard off a nice pass from Hollin Evans, a Bourkard 3-pointer and 1-of-2 free throws by Baker sparked a 6-0 HA run.

Opp closed the gap to four off fastbreak layups by Haylei Henagan and Stoudemire, but the Bobcats would score only one more basket in the period’s final 3:57.

The Raiders ended the quarter on a 9-2 run to build a 33-22 advantage. Bourkard hit a right baseline jumper, Baker converted a layup, Reeves drilled a 3-pointer and Bourkard knocked down two free throws to highlight the surge.

Houston Academy pulled away in the final quarter, holding Opp to just two free throws in the first six minutes, while building a 40-24 advantage before settling for the 17-point win.

Griffin, in her fourth year leading the HA girls, said the Raiders earning a regional tournament berth left her “in awe.”

“It means everything,” Griffin said. “We have been trying to build this program with these girls. These are the girls we started with. This has been a process and we have finally seen it to fruition. Our short-term goal was area and once we won area, our goal was regional. The girls were determined. I am still in awe.”

