Houston Academy Lady Raiders advance to Southeast Regional

Seconds after climbing down the steps from cutting the final strands of a basketball net, Houston Academy girls basketball coach Leigh Griffin yelled out in excitement to her players, “We’re going to the regionals.”
For the Houston Academy girls, the phrase "We’re going to the regionals” hadn’t been uttered in 23 years – back before the turn of the century in 1999 when the Raiders reached the Class 1A state semifinals. It was also before any of the current players were even born.
But on Valentine’s Day 2022, the phrase was back for the Raiders girls team, which earned a spot in the Southeast Regional Tournament in Montgomery with a 46-29 win over Opp in a Class 3A sub-regional game at HA’s Ron Watson Court at Killingsworth Gym.
The Raiders (20-6) face No. 5-ranked Trinity on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the regional tournament at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.
“It is the first time we have done it 20 years (plus), so it means a lot,” HA senior guard Sara Bourkard said shortly after Raider players finished cutting down one of the nets on the goal. “We have a good group of girls that work really hard and we are excited to be there.”
Houston Academy also won its 20th game of the season on Monday, a first for the program since the 2015-16 team also won 20 (20-9).
Opp, a team that features no seniors, ended its season at 8-12, though the eight wins doubled its win total from last year.
The Raiders, with the win, snapped a string of nine straight losses in the sub-regional round, including the last three seasons, with most of those on the road. A year ago, HA lost in double overtime at Pike County 58-56.
“I don’t think so,” Bourkard said when asked if last year’s game was on the players’ minds. “I think we were just excited to be here again and have the homecourt advantage.”
Junior Lauren Baker said of reaching the regional, “That was our main goal. We wanted to win the area and Montgomery was right there. We did it.”
Baker, a 5-foot-11 junior, was a major factor in why the Raiders won Monday. Doing her best impersonation of Auburn standout Walker Kessler, Baker came within one point of a triple-double performance. She earned nine points, 19 rebounds and 11 blocked shots.
“I felt good,” Baker said. “I was ready. I was determined to win. I wanted to make more baskets, but we played good as a team and that’s more important.”
She altered a handful of shots as well as blocking 11 Bobcat attempts.
“I usually get fouls on them, but I played straight up and was hitting them away,” Baker said.
Griffin joking describes Baker as the “long arm of the law coming at you.”
“She is key,” Griffin said of Baker. “Her blocks lead us to getting the ball and some of the times it ends up with points (at the other end). If she can give us the ball (off a block) and we have it in our hands, good things can happen.”
While Baker was dominating the boards and on defense, Bourkard paced the Raider offense with 16 points, including 12 in the second half when HA pulled away from an 18-16 halftime lead. In addition to Baker’s nine points, Camille Reeves had eight points and Mary Helen Mendheim had seven.
Opp was led by its 5-foot-7 junior standout Vanessa Stoudemire, who earned 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks, and by Kyla Rhodes, who had four points and 12 rebounds. Cuba Wiggins added five block shots and Ashley Kelley five steals.
The first half of Monday’s game was a struggle offensively for both teams with turnovers, missed shots and a lot of jump ball situations. The teams combined for 38 turnovers (Opp, 22; HA 16) and 15-of-79 shooting (HA 8-of-53, aided by 18 offensive rebounds; Opp 7-of-26) in the first two quarters. The half also featured 14 jump ball tie-ups, including 11 in the first quarter.
The half ended with HA up 18-16 following a putback by Mendheim with 28 seconds left.
The Raider offense found a little life in the second half, hitting 10-of-38 from the floor (with 10 offensive rebounds), including a pair of 3-pointers, plus 6-of-14 at the foul line after only two first-half foul shot attempts.
HA opened up an eight-point cushion in the third quarter, holding Opp without a field goal for the first three and three-quarter minutes. A fastbreak layup by Bourkard off a nice pass from Hollin Evans, a Bourkard 3-pointer and 1-of-2 free throws by Baker sparked a 6-0 HA run.
Opp closed the gap to four off fastbreak layups by Haylei Henagan and Stoudemire, but the Bobcats would score only one more basket in the period’s final 3:57.
The Raiders ended the quarter on a 9-2 run to build a 33-22 advantage. Bourkard hit a right baseline jumper, Baker converted a layup, Reeves drilled a 3-pointer and Bourkard knocked down two free throws to highlight the surge.
Houston Academy pulled away in the final quarter, holding Opp to just two free throws in the first six minutes, while building a 40-24 advantage before settling for the 17-point win.
Griffin, in her fourth year leading the HA girls, said the Raiders earning a regional tournament berth left her “in awe.”
“It means everything,” Griffin said. “We have been trying to build this program with these girls. These are the girls we started with. This has been a process and we have finally seen it to fruition. Our short-term goal was area and once we won area, our goal was regional. The girls were determined. I am still in awe.”