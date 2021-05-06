Houston Academy Lady Raiders win area softball title

“I felt like we were inching our way towards there,” Milanowski said of the importance of the two-run inning providing momentum. “I knew we would come through with a big break through and win it.”

They completed the comeback in the next inning, scoring the seven runs off seven hits.

“We made some errors and we definitely gave them runs and a lot of teams might give up in that situation, but they (the girls) didn’t,” HA coach Sharon Cherry said. “They battled back. They made good defensive plays and just had timely hitting when we had to have it.

“Wicksburg is a very good team and I think anytime you beat them, it is something to be proud of. This is the fifth time we have beat them and it is never super easy.”

Milanowski finished with two homers – adding a two-run shot in the first inning – and had four runs batted in. Smith, the lead-off hitter, was 4-for-4 with one RBI, while Beachum and Maddox both had two hit and two RBI. Aman added a hit and RBI.

The Raiders finished with 13 hits – 10 in their last two-bats.

Wicksburg was paced offensively by Morgan Roden and Kylie Barnes with two hits and one run batted in each. Roden had a solo homer among her hits. Ella Grace Kelley added a hit and RBI.