Houston Academy Lady Raiders win area softball title

The sixth day of a month appears to be Houston Academy’s night to rally past Wicksburg.
Exactly a month after rallying from nine runs to earn a high-scoring win on April 6, the Raiders did it again on May 6.
Houston Academy overcome a five-run deficit on Thursday behind two runs in the fifth inning and seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to capture an 11-7 win over the Panthers in the Class 3A, Area 3 Championship at the Westgate Softball Complex.
Both Class 3A No. 2 ranked Houston Academy (38-4) and No. 7 ranked Wicksburg (32-19), as area champion and runner-up, advanced to the South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores next Friday and Saturday (May 14-15).
Thursday’s comeback was similar to a 16-11 HA win over Wicksburg during a regular season meeting at Westgate. In that one, the Raiders overcame a 10-1 deficit with six runs in the fifth and nine in the sixth.
On Thursday, the Panthers, behind a four-run fourth inning and a three-run fifth, led 7-2, but the Raiders, after closing the gap with two in the fifth, scored seven to rally for an 11-7 lead through six innings.
The sixth-inning scoring onslaught began with a run-scoring double by Ansleigh Smith that plated Lizzy Kate Skinner, who opened the inning with a double. Alexis Milanowski then belted a two-run homer – her second homer of the game and 15th of the season. Jaysoni Beachum followed with a solo shot to put the Raiders in front.
After a Mattie Havas single, Emily Maddox doubled to score Havas and Mary Suzan Aman followed with a RBI triple to make it 10-7. Caley Caldwell grounded out to the pitcher, but Aman scored during the throw to first for the final run.
“It felt amazing,” Milanowski of the comeback win. “We have been in that same situation so many times. When I was younger we maybe weren’t able to get through but now as we have gotten older and worked harder, we are able to come out with that win.”
The Raider junior said the previous comeback a month ago against Wicksburg was in the minds of the players after the Panthers forged ahead five runs.
“We talked about it once they got all those runs,” Milanowski said. “We were like, ‘We need to do that again. We have already proven we can do that.’ We just needed to let history repeat itself.’”
The Raiders made the history happen.
Houston Academy scored twice in the bottom of the fifth. Smith opened with a hard-hit single off the shortstop’s glove in the hole and moved to second on a passed ball. Beachum ripped a single to center to drive in Smith. After an error, Maddox singled to right to score Beachum, slicing the margin to 7-4.
The Raiders had runners at second and third with two outs when Panther shortstop Kara Cox threw out Caldwell on a close play at first to end the HA threat, but the Raiders had some momentum building.
“I felt like we were inching our way towards there,” Milanowski said of the importance of the two-run inning providing momentum. “I knew we would come through with a big break through and win it.”
They completed the comeback in the next inning, scoring the seven runs off seven hits.
“We made some errors and we definitely gave them runs and a lot of teams might give up in that situation, but they (the girls) didn’t,” HA coach Sharon Cherry said. “They battled back. They made good defensive plays and just had timely hitting when we had to have it.
“Wicksburg is a very good team and I think anytime you beat them, it is something to be proud of. This is the fifth time we have beat them and it is never super easy.”
Milanowski finished with two homers – adding a two-run shot in the first inning – and had four runs batted in. Smith, the lead-off hitter, was 4-for-4 with one RBI, while Beachum and Maddox both had two hit and two RBI. Aman added a hit and RBI.
The Raiders finished with 13 hits – 10 in their last two-bats.
Wicksburg was paced offensively by Morgan Roden and Kylie Barnes with two hits and one run batted in each. Roden had a solo homer among her hits. Ella Grace Kelley added a hit and RBI.
Earlier in the day, Houston Academy advanced to the championship round with a 13-2 win over Wicksburg in a game continued from Tuesday that was halted in the fourth inning by rain. Wicksburg regrouped and beat Slocomb 11-1 after the loss to reach the finals.
In another Thursday contest, Slocomb eliminated Providence Christian 18-5 in a game halted by rain Tuesday night.
In the championship game, the Raiders struck quickly, posting two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Smith led off with a single and Milanowski belted a two-run homer to left on the next at-bat for a quick 2-0 lead.
Wicksburg scored four in the fourth to overtake the Raiders. Roden led off with a solo homer. After a hit batter, a walk and a strikeout, Barnes hit a single past the third baseman that brought in Ashton White to tie it.
A walk to Kelley loaded the bases. Kelsey Ellenburg hit a hard grounder to the third baseman, who initially couldn’t field it. After retrieving it, she tried to flip to the shortstop coming over to cover third, but the throw got past her. Two Panthers scored on the double error to make it 4-2.
The Panthers added three runs in the top of the fifth. Walks to Cox and White put two on with one out and a wild pitch moved the two to second and third. After a strikeout, Tori Hobbs hit a soft bloop toward right that went off the glove of the second baseman speeding back into the outfield. Both Cox and White scored on the play. A batter later, Kelley singled up the middle to bring home Hobbs to push the Panthers up 7-2.
Houston Academy 13, Wicksburg 2: Jaysoni Beachum and Mattie Havas each had a home run and two singles with three RBIs in the Raiders’ victory.
Alexis Milanowski had a double, a single and two RBIs, Mary Suzan Aman tripled in two runs, Caley Caldwell doubled in a run, Lizzy Kate Skinner singled in a run and Emily Maddox had a double and single.
Havas got the win in the circle, striking out two in 6 2/3 innings. Milanowski came in and got the final out.
For Wicksburg, Ella Grace Kelley had two hits and Anslie Ellenburg had a single with one RBI.
Wicksburg 11, Slocomb 5: Wicksburg belted five home runs in downing Slocomb in an elimination game.
Ella Grace Kelley and Anslie Ellenburg hit back-to-back solo shots in the third inning. Ashton White hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Megan Cochran followed with a solo homer in the next at-bat. Morgan Roden added a three-run homer in the fifth.
For the game, Kara Cox was 3-for-4 and both Roden and Cochran had two hits with three RBI. White added a double to go with her homer and drove in two runs. Kelly and Ellenburg both had a homer and RBI.
Ellie Cox pitched all seven innings and allowed only four hits and one unearned run. She struck out nine and walked two.
Slocomb, which finished the season with a 28-20 record, had four hits in the game – a single each by Annie Dotson, Gracen Hodges, Madison Baloch and Laniee Thomas.
Slocomb 18, Providence Christian 5: The RedTops led 7-3 in the third inning when play was halted on Tuesday, but scored a run the fourth, six in the fifth and four in the fifth when played resumed to blow the game open.
The top four hitters in the Slocomb lineup – Gracie Ward, Annie Dotson, Maggie Hales and Cieara Baker – combined for 13 hits and 15 runs batted in. Baker, the clean-up hitter, did most of the damage, earning three hits, including two home runs, and driving in seven runs.
Dotson and Hales were both 3-for-4 with Dotson earning a double and driving in four runs. Hales drove in two runs. Ward, the lead-off hitter, was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.
Carlee Jowers and Rayleigh Cotton both added two hits for Slocomb.
Baker pitched five innings and allowed five runs, but only one earned, with three hits allowed. She walked and struck out four each. Cotton pitched the final inning, recording two strikeouts.
Providence Christian, which finished the season with a 17-15 record, was led by Eliza Shipman and Riley Smith. Shipman had a hit and two RBI and Smith had a hit with one RBI.