Houston Academy names court in renovated gym in honor of Ron Watson

“Geneva County in 2007, we were down 16 at halftime and came back and ended up beating them in overtime. Wicksburg in 2008 we were ranked No. 8 and beat them.”

And then there was a victory in 2010 against G.W. Long that Watson vividly recalls. The Rebels haven’t won at Killingsworth Gym since 2005.

On this night, the Raiders would hand the Rebels another heart-breaker.

“Both teams were slowing the game down and it was tied at 29-29,” Watson said. “Ten seconds left we get a rebound and call timeout. We call a play and it goes off G.W. Long with .1 second left.

“We have a play we wanted to run. We throw the ball in and nobody touches it and it goes all the way over there to me. So now it’s G.W. Long’s ball and they throw it and it hits a light and the horn goes off. We’ll it shouldn’t have. It should have been our ball.

“So the official goes over there and says I want one second on the clock and wouldn’t listen to anybody. So we threw an alley-oop (pass) and laid it in and won 31-29.”

And even in defeat, the Raiders put up fights against some teams with a much more talented roster.