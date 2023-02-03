Houston Academy fell in three dual matches Thursday, losing to Montgomery Catholic 39-27, Oak Grove 33-24 and to Montevallo 46-22 in high school wrestling action at Montgomery Catholic.

The Raiders had to forfeit six weight classes against Oak Grove and Montevallo and seven against Montgomery Catholic. They went 4-3 in contested individual matches against Montgomery Catholic and 3-4 in the other two duals.

Against Oak Grove, David Sack (126) won on a first period pin with seven seconds left while leading 10-0. Andrew Gil (170) earned a pin 4:18 into his match and Sean Green won at 285 on a pin 1:24 into the match. Miller Rane (145) won by forfeit.

Versus Montevallo, Sack won by pin 5:53 into the match, Jonah Beaver (132) won by forfeit, Keygan Ebarb (145) won by pinfall 1:49 into the match and Jack Jones (152) took a 16-4 decision.

Against Montgomery Catholic, Emmett Payne (120) won by pin (3:51), Sack (126) took an 8-7 win, Jones (152) won by pinfall (1:36), Gil (170) won by pinfall (1:40) and Green (285) won by a forfeit. Beaver won an exhibition match by pinfall (5:59).

Northside Methodist falls twice: Northside Methodist lost to Prattville Christian 48-30 and to Tallassee 73-0 on Thursday.

The Knights had only seven wrestlers at the duals.

In the NMA-Prattville Christian match, the teams split the four matches 2-2 with nine ended in forfeits and one match as a double forfeit.

For NMA, David Bailey (132) and Jesse Dyson (138) won by pinfalls with Bailey pinning his foe in 2:19 and Dyson pinning his in 5:38. Thomas Whitehurst (160), Tucker Blackwell (170) and Brayden Monk (195) all won by forfeits. Logan Ward (106) and Wesley Hartman (145) lost on first-period pins.

All seven NMA wrestlers lost to Tallassee with Dyson coming closest to winning. Dyson (138) was up 8-7 in the third and last period, but allowed a late reverse to his opponent and lost 9-8. Bailey lost a 14-3 decision, while the others lost by pinfalls.