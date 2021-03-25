Houston Academy offense erupts in 15-2 win over Providence Christian

After an Aman stolen base, Lizzy Kate Skinner singled to left field to bring home Maddox. Following a Skinner stolen base and a strikeout, Tylaya Lingo ripped a two-run double in the left-center gap, scoring both Aman and Skinner and boosting the HA lead to 6-0.

Lingo then stole third and came home to score to make it 7-0 when the throw to third on the steal went off to the side.

Providence posted a run on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Ella Houston reached on a two-base error to open the frame. After a 20-minute delay when HA coach Sharon Cherry argued a courtesy runner situation involving the flex/pitcher who had been relieved in the top of the inning, Providence’s Eliza Shipman ripped a RBI double past third, scoring Maddie Claire McNeil.

The Eagles threatened for more after another error – one of five by the Raiders in the game —- put runners at first and second. A sacrifice by Madilyn Walding moved the runners to second and third, but HA pitcher Milanowski got a ground out and a strikeout on a hard 3-2 fastball to work out of the situation.