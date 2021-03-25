Houston Academy offense erupts in 15-2 win over Providence Christian

Houston Academy’s softball team started off with power in Thursday’s game against Providence Christian then shifted to small ball and speed before returning to power for an exclamation point in a 15-2 six-inning win.
The Raiders, ranked second in the state in Class 3A, improved to 21-3 overall and to 5-0 in 3A, Area 3 play. PCS fell to 11-9 and 3-3.
Houston Academy, which scored in five of six innings, pounded out 14 hits with all nine players in the line-up earning at least one safety.
Alexis Milanowski, the game’s second batter, began the HA offensive assault, belting a 3-2 pitch over the left-center field scoreboard for a quick 1-0 Raider lead.
An inning later, left-handed hitting Emily Maddox led off with an opposite field homer over the same scoreboard off a 2-1 pitch for a 2-0 lead.
After a scoreless third inning, HA began to pull away from the Eagles behind small ball and speed. The Raiders scored five in the fourth inning, three in the fifth and five in the sixth to turn the game into a rout. In those three innings, they had 12 hits, including seven singles and four well-placed doubles in the gaps or down the lines, plus eight stolen bases.
Mattie Havas opened the fourth with a hard double over the left fielder. Maddox followed with a single, putting runners at the corners. Mary Susan Aman then laid down a perfect squeeze bunt single to drive home Havas.
After an Aman stolen base, Lizzy Kate Skinner singled to left field to bring home Maddox. Following a Skinner stolen base and a strikeout, Tylaya Lingo ripped a two-run double in the left-center gap, scoring both Aman and Skinner and boosting the HA lead to 6-0.
Lingo then stole third and came home to score to make it 7-0 when the throw to third on the steal went off to the side.
Providence posted a run on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Ella Houston reached on a two-base error to open the frame. After a 20-minute delay when HA coach Sharon Cherry argued a courtesy runner situation involving the flex/pitcher who had been relieved in the top of the inning, Providence’s Eliza Shipman ripped a RBI double past third, scoring Maddie Claire McNeil.
The Eagles threatened for more after another error – one of five by the Raiders in the game —- put runners at first and second. A sacrifice by Madilyn Walding moved the runners to second and third, but HA pitcher Milanowski got a ground out and a strikeout on a hard 3-2 fastball to work out of the situation.
The Raider offense continued its damage in the top of the fifth. Jaysoni Beachum doubled to the right-center gap and moved to third on a ground ball. She then scored on one of the shortest sacrifice flies possible – a pop out in foul territory by Havas in front of the first base dugout that brought the catcher and first baseman over and with no one covering the plate, Beachum came racing home to score.
Maddox followed with a single to center. Aman then reached on an error on a sacrifice bunt and Maddox moved to third on the same error. Aman stole second to put runners at second and third and two batters later Caley Caldwell ripped a two-run single in the shortstop hole to make it 10-1.
The Raiders put a capper on their scoring in the sixth, thanks to another power jolt. Singles by Ansleigh Smith and Milanowski followed by a walk to Beachum loaded the bases.
They didn’t stay loaded long. Havas ripped a grand slam homer to left-center, pushing the Raiders up 14-1.
HA would add another run after the slam as Aman was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a ground out and scored on a Caldwell double down the left field line.
The Eagles scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, cashing in on three Raider errors. With one out, Riley Smith singled and moved to second on an error in right field. Walding reached on an error when the third baseman missed a grounder, putting runners at the corners.
After a strikeout, Emma Grace Holley hit a grounder for what appeared to be the game’s final out, but the throw to first was missed and Smith scored during the error to make it 15-2.
Mary Hannah Driggers singled on the following play, but the Raiders got an out on the bases to end the game during the play.
Five Raiders had two hits each in the win —- Milanowski, Maddox, Skinner, Havas and Caldwell. Havas drove in five runs and Caldwell brought home three runs.
Milanowski picked up the pitching win, allowing just four hits over six innings with three strikeouts and two walks.
Two of Providence’s four hits came from Driggers. Shipman and Smith had the other hits. All four were singles.