Houston Academy, Providence Christian win section golf tournaments

The top two teams in next week’s sub-state rounds advance to the state tournaments May 10-11 at Mobile’s Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove course. The top two individual finishers on non-qualifying teams also advance.

Raiders rebound in taking 3A, Section 1

“They rebounded nicely,” Houston Academy’s Klein said of his golfers. “I think they were kind of shocked we lost that match (two weeks ago) and they really came out motivated and played really well.”

Crowder, who shot a 75 two weeks ago, shaved five strokes off that total Monday to win medalist honors with a 70. He edged out teammates Matthew Streitman and Jake McDonald, who both earned a 71. It was the freshman’s first win of a high school golf event.

“It was a disappointing round two weeks ago at the Raider-Eagle and I knew I should be much better than that,” Crowder said. “I was trying to get redemption after that round.”

Early on, it didn’t look like that would be the case as he had a double bogey on No. 3 after hitting into the water and followed with a bogey at four and six to start off 4-over through the first six holes.

Then he had a little pep talk to himself on the way to the seventh hole.