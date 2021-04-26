Houston Academy, Providence Christian win section golf tournaments

Two weeks ago, Houston Academy golf coach Kevin Klein didn’t feel like the Raiders capitalized on the home course advantage at the Dothan Country Club during the Raider-Eagle Invitational.
Neither did Raider freshman Mason Crowder.
On Monday, the Raiders and Crowder more than made the most of that advantage pay off.
With three golfers firing 1-over-par or better, including Crowder at even-par 70, Houston Academy carded a 291 team total to win the Class 3A, Section 1 Tournament by 19 strokes over Bayside Academy (310). Opp (350) and Wicksburg (406) finished third and fourth.
Providence also had a better performance on the DCC course Monday than it did two weeks ago – and needed every bit of the improved effort to win a tight-three way battle at the top of the Class 4A, Section 1 Tournament. The Eagles edged St. Michael Catholic School of Fairhope and Alabama Christian. PCS had a 365, St. Michael a 368 and ACA a 369.
The top four teams in each section advanced to next week’s sub-state round for a chance at making the state tournament. As fate would have it, all four teams Monday in the 3A, Section 1 and all three teams in Class 4A, Section 1 moved on.
The Class 3A teams advanced to play in the 3A, South 2 Sub-State at Montgomery’s Arrowhead Country Club, while the 4A teams return to Dothan for the 4A, South 3 Sub-State at Highland Oaks.
The top two teams in next week’s sub-state rounds advance to the state tournaments May 10-11 at Mobile’s Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove course. The top two individual finishers on non-qualifying teams also advance.
Raiders rebound in taking 3A, Section 1
“They rebounded nicely,” Houston Academy’s Klein said of his golfers. “I think they were kind of shocked we lost that match (two weeks ago) and they really came out motivated and played really well.”
Crowder, who shot a 75 two weeks ago, shaved five strokes off that total Monday to win medalist honors with a 70. He edged out teammates Matthew Streitman and Jake McDonald, who both earned a 71. It was the freshman’s first win of a high school golf event.
“It was a disappointing round two weeks ago at the Raider-Eagle and I knew I should be much better than that,” Crowder said. “I was trying to get redemption after that round.”
Early on, it didn’t look like that would be the case as he had a double bogey on No. 3 after hitting into the water and followed with a bogey at four and six to start off 4-over through the first six holes.
Then he had a little pep talk to himself on the way to the seventh hole.
“I told myself on hole No. 7, ‘This was where I was going to start becoming Mason and just play golf,’” Crowder said. “I knew I had to be myself and not put any pressure on myself. If I make a bad shot, just try to protect the bogey and not be a hero and try to hit a miraculous shot. I just tried to put myself in the best opportunity to make birdie and capitalize on the ones that I should.”
He capitalized on that plan, knocking down birdies on four of the next seven holes on No. 7, 10, 11 and 13 to get back to even. He moved to 1-under with another birdie at 16 then gave it back with a bogey on 17 before finishing with short putt for par on 18.
Crowder said better speed control on his putts were a big difference after the early start.
“For the first six, my speed was not the best and after that I started to get my lag putts down when I had the longer birdie putts and I would make par and when I would hit an approach shot inside of 12 feet, I knew since my speed was good that I could be more aggressive on it and trust my line on it,” Crowder said.
Klein said Crowder had a solid day on the course.
“That was the best I have seen him putt and chip this year,” Klein said.
Following Crowder, Streitman and McDonald, HA got a 79 from Mac Edge. Luke Thornton had a non-counting 84.
Bayside Academy’s second-place effort was paced by a 72 from Cole Komyati and a 73 from Luke Ferguson. Will Middleton added an 80 and Jimbo Corbett an 85.
Opp was led by Landon Rogers with a 79 and Drew Chance with an 88. Wicksburg was led by Trenton Ables’ 82 and Dawson Clark’s 88.
Individuals who qualified for next week’s sub-state from the 3A meet were T.R. Miller’s Turner Smith (75), Houston Academy’s William Savoy (78), Cottage Hill Christian’s Lane McLaughlin (83) and Mobile Christian’s Taylor Hollan (85).
Providence wins Class 4A, Section 1
With an inexperienced team that includes three juniors who had never played competitive golf before late February, it has been a season of learning at Providence Christian.
The learning is now leading to positive results.
Providence finished with a 365 on Monday – 12 strokes better than its performance on the same course two weeks ago – to win the Class 4A, Section 1 over St. Michael and Alabama Christian.
“It has been a learning curve that has been very steep, but I am proud of the guys as we are section champions,” Providence Christian coach Emory Latta said. “That is exciting.”
While winning was special, the improved play brought a bigger smile to Latta’s face.
“The fact we finished first is a good thing, but the best part is we have been getting better,” Latta said. “The part that excites me is they have been improving and this is positive reinforcement for the fact that they have been working hard.”
Bo Thornell led the PCS effort with an 80 and his cousin Tate Thornell followed with an 84 – a 14-stroke improvement from two weeks ago.
“Tate didn’t play last year as he had shoulder surgery after football his junior year,” Latta said. “He played as a sophomore and he is now a senior. His score is just now coming in to where he was two years ago.”
Carter Phares, a junior in his first year on the team, followed with a 91 and Brooks Canady, another first-year junior player, had a 110 as did Camden McCallister.
St. Michael, which is in its first year of golf, was led by Richard Favret, who earned tournament medalist honors with a 76. Brothers Landon and Dawson Ford followed with a 90 and 96, respectively. Tradd McDaniel added a 106 to the team score.
ACA was led by Andrew Whang, who had a 79 to finish second individually behind St. Michael’s Favret. Aaron Treubig (94), Landon Hunton (97) and Mitchell Hagan (99) were the other top ACA golfers.
Individually, Geneva’s Colton Yarbrough qualified for sub-state with an 84, the fourth best score at the section. Jackson’s Thomas Arensberg (86), St. Michael’s Max Wilson (95) and LAMP’s Stinson McKinnon (99) were the other individual qualifiers.
Latta said the Eagles had to quickly turn their focus to the seven-team sub-state round next week.
“Obviously that score needs to be better to qualify for state, so we will go back to work tomorrow to try and keep improving and see where that lands us next week,” Latta said. “The good thing is we are playing at our course next week – Highland Oaks.”