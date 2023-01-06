Houston Academy pulls away from Providence Christian

Houston Academy was slow getting out of the gate against an inspired Providence Christian home team in front of a jam-packed gym of enthusiastic fans Friday night, but once the Raiders found their groove, there was no turning back during a 64-31 win.

The Raiders, just up 10-9 at the end of a first quarter that saw 10 lead changes, spread the advantage to 31-16 by halftime and took full control midway through the third quarter with a 13-0 scoring run to virtually put the game away at 53-20.

“Every time we play over here they have a lot of energy and they are usually pumped up coming out in the first quarter,” Houston Academy coach Ron Watson said. “So kind of our game plan was, ‘Come see how they want to play us, what kind of energy they have, let’s not get too involved with it’ then settle down and in the second quarter just see if we can handle business.

“I thought we did that. They hit a three to cut it to three at 17-14 and then we were able to get some turnovers and we did well shooting from the outside tonight.”

Sophomore guard Kadyn Mitchell had a big night shooting with 24 points, which included knocking down four 3-pointers.

The Raiders connected on nine 3-pointers in the game. In addition to those by Mitchell, Harrison Swanner hit two, Corey Campbell hit one, Eli Saliba hit one and George Zeron hit one.

“Once we were able to get those threes working, we were able to get inside and get some plays,” Watson said. “Our bench came in and put in a lot of good minutes tonight.”

Houston Academy improved to 19-2 overall and 2-0 in area play, while Providence Christian is now 11-6 overall, 1-1 in the area.

Rod Jackson followed Mitchell in scoring for HA with 10 points, while Ethan Coachman added nine and Cam Dyer seven.

Providence was led by Hamp Sanders with nine points, all coming in the first half.

The Eagles hung tough in the early going, especially under the backboards in getting second-chance shots.

“I think a lot of that is desire,” Watson said. “Coming out of halftime, we were like, ‘Let’s limit them to one shot,’ because the points they were getting – especially that first quarter – were coming off putbacks. They get a lot of loose rebounds and they really shoot well around the basket, too.”

After Sanders connected on a 3-pointer from the corner to pull the Eagles within 17-14 midway into the second quarter, HA then went on a 9-0 run completed by back-to-back 3-pointers from Mitchell and Swanner – to make it a 26-14 lead. The Raiders led 31-16 at intermission.

Early in the third quarter, Gabe Pemberton scored driving for the Eagles to make it 42-20 before HA scored the next 13 points to put it away. During that streak, Dyer scored down low, Mitchell hit two 3-pointers, Swanner hit a 3-pointer and Jackson scored on a putback in making it 53-22.

“We got a lot better looks in the second half, I thought,” Watson said. “We had that 15-point (halftime) lead and we know they’re not just giving up, so they’ve got to come get us on something.

“I think maybe we put up a bad shot or two in the beginning (second half) and then we were able to go inside with it and control the lead most of the rest of the night.”

Houston Academy girls 51, Providence Christian 33: Lauren Baker led the Raiders with 16 points, while Abby Caldwell scored 12 and Mary Helen Mendheim added eight.

Providence got a big effort from Annabeth Townsend, who scored a game-high 21.

HA led 28-18 at halftime and Providence hung tough much of the second half before the Raiders pulled away late.

Providence Christian JV 36, Houston Academy 29: Craig Pittman scored 10 and Brooks Canady nine to lead the Eagles.

HA was led by Thomas Buntin with 12 points and Martin Andre with seven.