JACKSONVILLE -- Houston Academy’s season isn’t over just yet.

The Raiders came off the deck with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally for a 4-3 win over Gordo Thursday in the second game of the Class 3A state championship series at Jacksonville State's Rudy Abbott Field.

The outcome evened the series at 1-1 and forced a third game later Thursday.

Gordo surged ahead 3-1 with two runs in the top of the eighth before the Raiders rallied.

Hughes Dean singled up the middle to open the HA eighth. Cam Dyer hit a bouncer to the shortstop, whose throw to second was wild, putting runners at first and third. Will Wells then executed a perfect bunt single to load the bases.

Adam Boyd followed with a two-run single to center to bring in two runs to tie the game at 3 all.

Gordo elected to intentional walk Max Hawker to load the bases and set up a force out at the plate. However, Greenwave pitcher Austin Baines hit HA lead-off hitter Wade Shelley on a 3-2 pitch to force in Wells with the game-winning run.

Houston Academy had 12 hits in the win with Wyatt Shelley, Dyer, Wells and Boyd with two hits each. Boyd drove in three, also delivering a RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

Wyatt Shelley was the winning pitcher, recording the final out in the top of the eighth after starter J.T. Pitchford ran into trouble and reached his pitch count.

Pitchford pitched 7 2/3 innings, striking out seven and allowing seven hits and three runs. He pitched a two-hit shutout with four strikeouts through five innings.