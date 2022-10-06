Houston Academy rolls past Northside Methodist Academy to remain unbeaten

A punishing defense and opportunistic offense powered Houston Academy to a 52-0 victory over Northside Methodist Academy at Rip Hewes Stadium on Thursday night.

It marked the first ever football meeting between the two schools and was dominated by the Raiders, who improved to 7-0 overall, 5-0 in Class 3A, Region 2, while the Knights fell to 2-5 overall, 0-5 in the region.

Houston Academy put points on the scoreboard on seven of its first eight drives – six touchdowns and one field goal – to lead 45-0 by halftime.

Just as impressive was the Raiders’ defense, which unofficially held the Knights to 68 yards of total offense (40 rushing and 28 passing), much of that yardage coming in the second half during what was played with a running clock. In the first half, Northside was held to 19 yards of total offense.

“It’s a fun little scheme we’ve got going and the kids love it,” Houston Academy coach Eddie Brundidge said of the defense. “They’re just getting after it and making it work and believing in it right now. That’s the biggest thing – they believe they can stop most teams.

“We’re trying to get everybody involved on defense – secondary, linebackers and the front. Sometimes we’re not going to line up in the same thing from week to week to where folks would know where we’re at.

“We’re not an all-out pressure team, but we want to bring pressure and kind of set the tempo on defense and control the front the best we can.”

After forcing NMA to a three-and-out on the first series of the game, Houston Academy scored on its first offensive play when Kadyn Mitchell connected with Will Wells on a 29-yard throw and catch. Lucius Renshaw added the extra point kick and the rout was on.

The Raiders had their only punt of the game on their second series after Mitchell was sacked by Jordan Sanford for a 15-yard loss on a 3rd-and-9 play from the HA 49.

But on the next HA series after Wells returned a punt to the 26 of NMA, Jeb Daughtry carried the ball three straight times – the third time being a 13-yard touchdown run with 3:40 to play in the first quarter.

The Raiders made it 21-0 after Mitchell found Rod Jackson way behind the secondary for a 30-yard scoring toss and Renshaw added the PAT early in the second quarter.

Daughtry scored on a 10-yard run with 8:30 to play in the half and Jackson got wide open again for a 34-yard touchdown catch down the left side to make it 35-0 following the PAT.

Mitchell connected with Brady Whigham on a short pass and he turned up field and made a tremendous run into the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown with 2:50 left in the opening half to extend the lead to 42-0.

Mitchell was unofficially 8-of-13 passing in the first half for 167 yards and four touchdowns. Daughtry rushed for 98 yards on 14 carries in the first half. Neither played in the second half.

With just 17 seconds left before intermission, Renshaw connected on a 44-yard field goal, making it a 45-0 advantage at the break.

“I can’t say enough good things about coach (Don) Jacobs for what he’s done for our offense and defense,” Brundidge said. “He’s actually calling both of them and he’s got a sharp eye for what you’re doing on both sides of the ball and knows how to counter.

“This scheme on both offense and defense allows us to attack people and hit them in their weaknesses and take advantage of situations.”

Starting the second half with reserves, the Raiders had a chance to add on points on the opening drive as Renshaw lined for a 52-yard field goal, but he just missed it despite having enough distance on the kick.

Northside Methodist generated some offense on the ensuing series as Harrison Hicks connected with Braylen Clements on a 16-yard pass to near midfield. But two plays later Houston Academy’s Kennan Beaver came up with a fumble after the Knights’ J.J. Smith was hit hard following a short pass completion.

The Raiders then scored the lone touchdown of the second half when Ervain Reynolds broke loose on a 48-yard run with 5:47 left in the game.

“You can practice until you’re blue in the face, but until you get those young kids on the field … I’m telling you it’s worth its weight in gold,” Brundidge said. “This is the sixth game that we’ve played everybody on the team and that’s going to pay big dividends for us next year.”