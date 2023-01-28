Houston Academy’s Gil finishes as runner-up at Hornet Slam

Houston Academy wrestler Andrew Gil finished as the 170-weight class runner-up at Beauregard’s Hornet Slam 8 Tournament on Saturday.

Gil went 3-1 at the event, including winning in dramatic style in the semifinals.

The Raider wrestler trailed Tallassee’s Joseph Hooks 10-7 late in the match before earning an escape with 21 seconds to pull within two points. He then earned a takedown to tie it with 14 seconds left and added a pin four seconds later with the match tied at 10-10 with 10 seconds left in regulation.

Gil, though, lost in the finals to Stanhope Elmore’s unbeaten Connor Russo (29-0) in the championship match on a second-period pin (2:37 into match). It was the second loss to Russo for Gil, who is 27-4 on the season.

Gil opened with a first-period pin over Valley’s Dallas Arnett (41 seconds into the match) and a second-period pin over Tallassee’s Marques Freeman (3:28).

Seven other HA wrestlers competed at the meet with five earning a win. Jonah Beaver (126 weight class), David Sack (126), Miller Rane (138), Jack Jones (152) and Hughes Williams (160) all went 1-2. All the wins were by pinfalls.

Abe Haskins (106) and Emmett Payne (120) both went 0-2, but faced strong competition.