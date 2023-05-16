If the past month is a true indicator, Houston Academy is playing its best baseball of the season going into the Class 3A championship series against Gordo beginning Wednesday.

“It’s seems that way,” Houston Academy coach Tony Kirkland said last week after the semifinal series. “I mean, we’ve been kind of hot with the bats. You can’t hit every game for sure, but we have played fairly good defense.

“We played really good defense in the Prattville Christian series and it kind of carried over (against St. James). We did make two miscues, but it wound up not hurting us.”

The pitching has been extremely strong as well with likes of Adam Boyd, Wyatt Shelley, J.T. Pitchford and Griffin McGee.

Coming off a two-game sweep at St. James in the semifinals, the Raiders’ challenge gets even tougher in facing top-ranked Gordo, which defeated No. 2 Phil Campbell 10-4 and 11-1 in the other semifinal matchup.

Gordo enters with a 32-5 record and is in the state finals for the first time since 2017. The Green Wave has reached the semifinals six out of the past seven seasons.

Houston Academy is 26-7 and won a state championship back in 2014, which was the second in school history. The Raiders won their first state title in 1993.

Game 1 is slated for 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, while Game 2 and the if-necessary game are scheduled for Thursday at Rudy Abbott Field on the Jacksonville State campus.

Kirkland likes the chemistry of his club.

“We had a good team last year, but this team has gelled really good,” Kirkland said. “I think they get along great together, and that’s important.”

Houston Academy has been impressive throughout the playoffs – winning two straight at Thomasville, two straight at home against Flomaton, two of three at home against Prattville Christian Academy and then sweeping two at St. James.

“We go on the road again in that fourth series against a St. James team that I thought was really hot … you know they beat Providence,” Kirkland said. “We don’t shut them down, but we beat them two games at their place and that’s a sign of a pretty good team.”