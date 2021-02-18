Houston Academy shuts out Ariton in baseball

Houston Academy defeated Ariton 9-0 on Thursday night in high school baseball action.

Chapman Andrews had a grand slam to lead the Raiders at the plate.

Tucker Jackson pitched five innings without allowing a hit and struck out 11 with four walks, while J.T. Pitchford pitched one inning and didn't allow a hit in the six-inning game.

J.T. Ackerman went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Braydon Harvin had a double and two RBIs, Jack Waller had an RBI and Hughes Dean had an RBI.

Sheldon Ott and Walker Elliott each had a hit.