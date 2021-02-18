 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston Academy shuts out Ariton in baseball
0 comments

Houston Academy shuts out Ariton in baseball

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
logo FOR WEBSITE

Houston Academy defeated Ariton 9-0 on Thursday night in high school baseball action.

Chapman Andrews had a grand slam to lead the Raiders at the plate.

Tucker Jackson pitched five innings without allowing a hit and struck out 11 with four walks, while J.T. Pitchford pitched one inning and didn't allow a hit in the six-inning game.

J.T. Ackerman went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Braydon Harvin had a double and two RBIs, Jack Waller had an RBI and Hughes Dean had an RBI.

Sheldon Ott and Walker Elliott each had a hit.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert