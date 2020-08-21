Houston Academy shuts out Kinston for victory

Houston Academy scored on its opening possession in both halves and the Raider defense shut out Kinston in a 16-0 victory in Friday night’s season opener at Northcutt Field.
Starting quarterback Sheldon Ott scored both of HA’s touchdowns on 1-yard quarterback sneaks and Judson Lisenby added a 24-yard field goal.
The defense was suffocating. Kinston created a couple scoring chances with big plays, but couldn’t string first downs together as the Raiders enjoyed a speed advantage.
HA moved the ball with two quarterbacks and its defense made it difficult for Kinston throughout the first half.
The Raiders took a 7-0 lead on their first possession of the game. Ott, a junior, hit Kamryn Mitchell behind the Kinston defense for a 50-yard gain on HA’s second offensive play.
That gave the home team a first down at the Kinston 14. Two plays later, Ott hit Will Pitchford in the left flat on a rollout for nine yards and a first-and-goal at the 4. Ott, the junior left-hander, ran a quarterback sneak within inches, then on second down ran another sneak and scored.
Judson Lisenby’s PAT made it 7-0 with 7:20 left in the first quarter.
HA’s backup quarterback, eighth-grader Kadyn Mitchell was able to move the team as he alternated drives with Ott.
While the Bulldogs had trouble mounting consistent drives, a big play set up Kinston’s best chance.
Facing third-and-24 at his own 37, quarterback Ayden Wallace threw long down the left sideline to an open Blake Senn. The play covered 40 yards to the HA 23.
On fourth-and-4 from the 17, running back Addison Hudson took a quick hitter straight up the middle through a hole and pounded to the 3-yard line.
But a Wallace keeper lost two yards, Hudson was stopped for no gain and Wallace’s keeper around left lost another yard against a fast-pursuing HA defense. The Bulldogs then missed a 22-yard field goal attempt.
Houston Academy’s defense stayed stingy. Late in the first half, however, a fumbled punt gave the ball back to Kinston at its own 31. The Bulldogs drove into Raider territory, but it was snuffed out when HA’s J.T. Ackerman intercepted a pass.
That play helped send the Raiders to the locker room with their 7-0 advantage.
HA took the kickoff to start the third quarter and had a big first play. Pitchford took an end around right end, turned the corner and raced 46 yards to the Kinston 13.
Two penalties and a bobbled snap moved the Raiders back to the 26. Ackerman took a pitch around left end for 21 yards to the 5. That set up Lisenby’s field goal that gave the Raiders a 10-0 lead with 9:28 left in the third.
Kinston drove from its 32 and did make two first downs before the Bulldogs were stopped a yard short of another at the HA 35.
The Bulldogs’ got the ball back when Dylan Davis made an interception.
The Raiders wore the visitors down in the fourth quarter. Kadyn Mitchell hit Chapman Andrews for 31 yards and a first down at the 3. An unsportsmanlike conduct backed up the Raiders, but Ackerman made a nice run around left end and he was his out of bounds to set up first and goal at the 4.
Ott ran two sneaks, the second from inches away, for the touchdown with 10:54 left in the game.
Follow Ken Rogers on Twitter @debamabeat.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!