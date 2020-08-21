Houston Academy shuts out Kinston for victory

While the Bulldogs had trouble mounting consistent drives, a big play set up Kinston’s best chance.

Facing third-and-24 at his own 37, quarterback Ayden Wallace threw long down the left sideline to an open Blake Senn. The play covered 40 yards to the HA 23.

On fourth-and-4 from the 17, running back Addison Hudson took a quick hitter straight up the middle through a hole and pounded to the 3-yard line.

But a Wallace keeper lost two yards, Hudson was stopped for no gain and Wallace’s keeper around left lost another yard against a fast-pursuing HA defense. The Bulldogs then missed a 22-yard field goal attempt.

Houston Academy’s defense stayed stingy. Late in the first half, however, a fumbled punt gave the ball back to Kinston at its own 31. The Bulldogs drove into Raider territory, but it was snuffed out when HA’s J.T. Ackerman intercepted a pass.

That play helped send the Raiders to the locker room with their 7-0 advantage.

HA took the kickoff to start the third quarter and had a big first play. Pitchford took an end around right end, turned the corner and raced 46 yards to the Kinston 13.