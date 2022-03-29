Houston Academy soccer defeats Providence Christian in OT shootout

Following its soccer match against rival Providence Christian on Tuesday night, the Houston Academy boys broke down their final huddle with the chant, “1-2-3, Liam, Liam”

It was appropriate after goalkeeper Liam Stjernstrom stonewalled two shootout penalty kicks as the Raiders outscored the Eagles 4-1 in the best of five kicks to win a Class 1A-3A, Area 2 match at the PCS football stadium and finish a series sweep of their city rivals.

The teams finished regulation tied 3-3 after Providence scored with a minute and a half left on a Walker Morton goal after a crossing pass from the right side by Layton Hagler.

Earlier in the night, the Providence Christian girls edged Houston Academy 1-0.

With its dramatic shootout win, the Houston Academy boys improved to 5-1 overall and to 3-0 in area play. The Raiders have seven area matches remaining, including two each with other frontrunners Trinity and Montgomery Catholic.

“Overall, we are happy and proud we won the game,” Houston Academy head coach Magnus Stjernstrom said. “I am proud of everybody. The defense and everybody worked so hard. It is difficult when you came back (off the break). We literally didn’t practice for two weeks.

"We had short term then we had spring break. We had one practice yesterday then came in (for the game), so they (the guys) are a little out of shape. That was why our focus wasn’t right at certain times, but it was a good win for us.”

The loss was a damaging one in regards to playoff hopes for Providence Christian, which fell to 10-3 overall and 3-3 in area. The Eagles still have four area matches left, including two with Trinity and one with Montgomery Catholic.

“We needed it to stay in contention for sure,” Providence Christian coach Paul Fripp said. “Anything is possible because it is a numbers game as we still have some games left in the season to make the playoffs. If we play like we did tonight, anything is possible. The odds, though, are definitely tough.”

After Morton’s clutch goal tied the match, neither team could push across a score in the two five-minute overtime periods, forcing the match to the shootout phase.

Houston Academy had the first opportunity and Lucius Renshaw went high to the right side to beat Providence Christian goalkeeper Chris Dooling, who had a strong performance most of the night in goal.

Hagler was Providence Christian’s first man up and he tried to go to the right, but Stjernstrom, HA’s goalie, dove to his left and batted the attempt away.

Greg Sexton was HA’s second shooter, and like Renshaw, scored on the upper right side.

Charlie Leger was Providence’s second shooter and he tried to go to the left, but Stjernstrom was up to the task, diving left and batting the shot backwards.

With two of the five rounds down, HA had a 2-0 advantage.

Nate Selig was the next Raider up and he repeated the same shot as Renshaw and Sexton, going to the upper right side, pushing HA up 3-0.

Providence Christian’s Luke Fripp was next and he fired to his left successfully as Stjernstrom guessed the other direction. The goal kept the Eagles alive.

HA’s Luke Fernandez, though, ended the Eagles hopes, firing low to the right side past Dooling to give the Raiders a 4-1 advantage in penalty kicks and the victory.

“We work on our penalty kicks all the time, so we were pretty confident going into it,” said Stjernstrom, the Raiders head coach. “Obviously, anything can happen in it, but we felt confident with that.

“We have good penalty-kick kickers and obviously Liam is a great goalkeeper and he can read those kicks pretty well. He had two really good stops in there.”

Houston Academy struck first, scoring with roughly 17 minutes left in the first half on a goal by Caleb Hubbard, who after receiving pass from Charlie Knowles, split two Eagle defenders for a close one-on-one opportunity and knocked a shot to the right past Dooling.

The score came just seconds after Stjernstrom made two solid saves, the second after a deflection off a corner kick.

Providence tied it at 1-1 with roughly 11 minutes left in the half when Hagler scored off a rebound shot in a scrum near the HA goal.

The Raiders, though, matched it three minutes later. Off a corner kick from the right side, a Knowles header went off the crossbar and bounced back and Renshaw scored off the rebound.

Both teams scored off penalty kicks in the first 20 minutes of the second half.

Providence Christian’s Fripp scored on a PK after a HA player was called for obstruction in blocking a Davis Bolton run inside the penalty box. HA’s Renshaw then scored on a PK after a Providence Christian foul in the box area.

Stjernstrom kept HA’s lead at 3-2 with several key saves. Fripp fired a long shot in and Stjernstrom had to back pedal in the goal area and deflected the shot over the goal. He also made a diving save of another shot.

However, he couldn’t stop the late attempt by Morton, who had an open net on the left side after the crossing by Hagler, to tie the match at 3-3.

For the match, Dooling had 11 saves, while Nathan Nicholls had 14 steals and Tyson Smith 10 for PCS. Stjernstrom, unofficially, had 12 saves for HA.

Providence Christian girls 1, Houston Academy 0: Morgan Bienvenu scored late in the first half for the game’s only score and goalkeeper Olivia Bruner and the Eagle defense made the score hold up.

The victory was a much-needed one for PCS, which improved to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in area with three area matches left. HA dropped to 3-2-1 and 2-1.

“They knew what they had to do tonight and they came out the gates running,” Fripp said of the girls team. “We did a little tweak with our formation we have been working on and it just released a couple of our players, especially in midfield, to handle the ball better.

“To be able to come on our home turf and hold HA, our rivals, and get the win, I am super proud of the girls. They have been working hard all season and in the offseason to where we could hang tough for 80 minutes and not drop off.”

Bienvenu took a pass from Morgan Stickler off the right side and the Raider goalkeeper came out deep. Bienvenu sidestepped the goalie, who fell down, leaving an open net behind her. Bienvenu fired a shot about 15 yards to the right of the goal and got it past a sliding effort by a HA defender coming from the middle.

“She did what she does best – put the ball in the back of the net,” Fripp said.

The Eagle defense did the rest. Bruner saved 12 shots in the shutout, while Avery Dean had 17 steals and Olivia Anderson had 12 for PCS.

“To hang on for a 1-nil for the rest of the game takes some steel from my girls,” Fripp said. “I was super impressed. Olivia Anderson, right back defense, blocked them all night. Olivia in goal, had great saves. Avery Dean was the captain of the defense, pushing the ball out and stopping those runs. It was a brilliant team effort.”

