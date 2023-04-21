The Houston Academy girls and boys soccer teams clinched the Class 1A-3A, Region 2 titles by winning at rival Providence Christian on Friday night.

The Lady Raiders had to rally in the second half against a scrappy Providence bunch to win 6-4, while the HA boys broke open the game in the second half with three goals – two coming within 27 seconds of each other – in winning 4-0.

In the girls game, the Eagles went up 4-3 with about 10 minutes left in the game before the Raiders battled back as Camille Reeves scored the final two goals of the game to put it away for HA.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Providence,” HA girls coach Tom Renshaw said. “They’re well-coached, they’re very athletic.”

But the battle-tested Raiders wouldn’t be denied. HA, ranked No. 1 in the state, improved to 17-1-4 overall, 6-0 in the region.

“They’re just a gritty group of girls that fight back,” Renshaw said. “I’ve been talking to them all year about if we get ahead, we don’t let up. If we get behind, we don’t give up.

“I say that every day, every game and the girls fought hard all the way to the end.”

Like Reeves, Sarah Ann Eldridge also had two goals for the Raiders. Brinley Harrell and Emily Selig each had one goal and an assist. Maci Caldwell and Reeves each added an assist.

Maggie Renshaw had 11 saves in goal for HA.

The Raiders led 2-1 at halftime before Providence tied it at 2-2. HA went up 3-2, but the Eagles scored the next two goals to take the 4-3 lead before the Raiders rallied.

Providence was led by Annabeth Townsend and Morgan Bienvenu with two goals each. Townsend also had an assist.

Reagan Stevens had 17 saves in goal for Providence.

“It was quite the game … back in forth and back in forth,” Providence girls coach Richie Morton said. “Obviously HA is a great team. We hung in there against the No. 1 team in the state and sometimes it just doesn’t come out the way you want it to.

“The girls never gave up. I’m so proud of them. We got up and just gave up a few goals at the end.”

The Eagles are now 8-6-1 overall and 4-2 in region play.

Houston Academy boys 4, Providence Christian 0: Andrew Gil scored two goals early in the second half to give the Raiders the momentum in the hard-fought game.

Houston Academy led 1-0 at halftime, getting that goal on a header by Riggs Hickey after a long punt by goalkeeper Will Pitchford. As the ball came down on the punt and bounced high, Providence goalkeeper Tyson Smith came out to challenge and Hickey was able to get the header over him and into the empty goal.

Early in the second half, Gil got a pass on the left side and deposited a strong low kick past Smith to make it 2-0 at the 32:30 mark of the second half.

Less than a minute later, Gil again took a pass ahead of the pack and scored in the top right corner of the net to push the lead to 3-0 with 32:03 left.

“Andrew Gil is special,” HA boys coach Brian Jackson said. “He has a burst of speed that is unmatched in this area. The guys just find him and tonight he had two opportunities and just buried them right in the back of the net.”

Lucius Renshaw and Nate Selig got the assists on the Gil goals.

Nate Selig scored the final goal of the night with just 3:06 left when he weaved his way through traffic and scored on a low shot.

Houston Academy improved to 19-3-1 overall and 7-0 in the region.

“Our squad tends to be a second half type team,” Jackson said. “They feel the other team out in the first half and kind of figure out their tactics.

“Providence runs a really good trap in the back end and they press us high, so our guys in the midfield are trying to figure out how to collaborate and dump it over the top to our wings.”

Pitchford got the shutout going the distance in goal.

Providence Christian boys coach Paul Fripp was happy by the effort from his team.

“I’m just immensely proud of the boys,” Fripp said. “We set a goal that we’re going to make the playoffs and we’ve done that.”

Providence Christian is now 11-2-1 overall – the only losses coming against HA – and is now 4-2 in the region.

“Did we want to win tonight? Of course we did and it was a great game that first half,” Fripp said. “The first half was the best soccer we’ve played all season and I think HA was on the ropes a little bit. They were like, ‘Hey, what’s happening here?’

“We’ve got a couple of injuries. Tyson Smith usually plays defense and he played goal tonight … brilliant in goal all night. Henry Parsons came in from my JV team and played midfield because we’ve got another injury. That defense was brilliant.”