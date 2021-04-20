Houston Academy soccer teams sweep rival Providence

The Houston Academy girls and boys soccer teams posted shutout victories over rival Providence Christian Monday night at the Westgate Soccer Complex.

The HA girls took a 4-0 win, while the Raider boys earned a 3-0 victory.

Mary Helen Mendheim led the girls victory, scoring two of the four goals. Abby Caldwell and Sarah Anne Eldridge added one goal each. Cate Liddon, Maci Caldwell and Eldridge had one assist each. Lainey Hilson earned six saves in the shutout in goal.

In the boys contest, the Raiders got a goal each from Ethan Morales, Conner Henexson and Judson Lisenby in the 3-0 win. Henexson and Greg Sexton had one assist each.

Eric Mendez and Liam Stjernstrom shared time in goal with both earning three saves in one half of work in the net.