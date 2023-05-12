In a tremendous pitching duel, Houston Academy scratched across the game’s only run in the top of the eighth inning to take a 1-0 win over Orange Beach early Friday morning to earn a third straight trip to the state tournament by winning the Class 4A South Regional Tournament in Gulf Shores.

The Raiders will open state tournament play at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park next Friday.

Houston Academy pitcher Emily Adams and Braya Hodges along with the Makos pitcher KG Favors put up zeroes for seven innings.

The Raiders broke through in the eighth. Mary Suzan Aman drew a one-out walk on a 3-2 pitch. After an Adams fly out, Aman stole second base with Hodges at the plate. Orange Beach then elected to intentionally walk Hodges. Emily Maddox made them pay for the strategy, earning a single up the middle to score Aman. The run scored before Adams was thrown out at third.

The Makos threatened in the bottom of the eighth with a one-out double. After a sacrifice bunt moved the runner to third, Teagan Revette, who had two of the Makos’ four hits, stepped to the plate. However, Hodges earned a strikeout on a 2-2 pitch to end the game.

Hodges was the winning pitcher, working the final seven innings of relief. She allowed only three hits and a walk, while striking out three. Adams pitched the first inning, striking out one and allowing one hit.

Orange Beach’s Favors struck out six over eight innings and allowed only one run on five hits.

Satsuma 6, Dale County 5: After winning an elimination game early Friday, Dale County fell in a second elimination game to Satsuma on a walk-off hit by pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.

Dale County finished the season with a 24-30 record.

Ella Brooke Barefield led Dale County with three hits and a run batted in. Elly Castle added two singles, while Shayleigh Whitman had a double and a RBI and Natalie Warrington had a single and a RBI.

Whitman pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out two and giving up six runs, only four earned, and nine hits.

Dale County 9, Jackson 3: The Warriors stayed alive by beating Jackson early Friday.

Aniyah Stokes and Ella Brooke Barefield both had three hits with Stokes driving in two runs and Barefield one. Elly Castle had two hits and two runs batted in and both Shayleigh Whitman and Paige Crawford had two hits with one RBI. Natalie Warrington added a hit and RBI.

Whitman earned the pitching win, striking out five and limiting the Aggies to six hits and three runs with no walks.

Class 5A

Rehobeth falls in shootout: Rehobeth’s season ended with a 9-7 Class 5A South Regional Tournament loss to Holtville early Friday morning.

Rehobeth finished with a 33-13 record.

The Rebels led 4-2, but the Bulldogs scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning to overtake Rehobeth.

The Rebels made a late charge, scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth and one in the seventh. They put the tying runner on base after two singles, but a strikeout ended the game.

Gracie Alberson was 3-for-3 with two homers, a triple and three runs batted in and Addy Kirkland was 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI to pace Rehobeth. Shelby Davis and Jaslyn Andrews both had two hits with Davis driving in a run. Maddie Williams added a RBI double.