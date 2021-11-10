Houston Academy softball standout Milanowski signs with Auburn

In Alexis Milanowski’s heart, all the countless days of practicing, hitting and fielding has led to the completion of a dream – a dream to play major college softball.
For the Houston Academy senior, that dream became a reality Wednesday, signing a scholarship to play at Auburn University.
“It felt so good (knowing) that all that hard work that I have done over the years is paying off and getting what I have been dreaming off,” Milanowski of signing.
Milanwoski signed in a ceremony in front of family and friends at HA’s Dunning Hall.
“It felt so good with everybody here that has had such a huge role in my life from my parents, who have spent so much time with me on the road and spent so much money and investments with my dream to my friends who have supported me through this process and of course I want to thank God for allowing me to be here,” Milanowski said.
In signing with Auburn, she follows in the footsteps of one of her idols, Kasey Cooper, a former standout at Dothan High who had an All-American career at Auburn from 2014-17.
“I have been dreaming of her as a role model since I was a kid,” Milanowski said. “Then I got the opportunity to meet her and then we started working together. Her dad (Jeff) gives me lessons daily. It is something that has turned into a friendship that means a lot to me.”
A shortstop and pitcher at Houston Academy, Milanowski, known to most as Axe (short for Alexis), is expected to play first and third base at Auburn, positions she plays on her travel ball team, the Georgia Impact based in Norcross, Ga.
“Axe is a power corner,” Tiger head coach Mickey Dean said in an Auburn press release on Wednesday. “She has shown great mobility and athleticism playing both first and third. She has a great deal of offensive power and has proven to be clutch as hitter.”
Milanowski said there were plenty of reasons she chose the Tiger program.
“Auburn is so close to home. It is just a two-hour drive. All my cousins are up there right now and I have friends already there,” Milanowski said. “I have been playing with all the girls that I am going to be playing with in my class over the past few years in my travel ball team.
“They (Auburn coaches) have a lot of ideas focused around family life and that is important to me too.”
All four players Auburn signed on Wednesday were part of the Georgia Impact travel ball program and Milanowski said she is good friends with the other three because of the program --- Emmah Rolf of Bob Jones High in Huntsville, Millie Roberts from Owensboro, Ky., and Skylar Elkins from Locust Grove, Ga.
A standout for several seasons at Houston Academy, Milanowski already owns a handful of HA school fastpitch softball records, including career hits (233), singles (117), homers (35), doubles (25), runs (240) and runs batted in (206) on offense plus pitching wins (72).
Entering her final season in the spring, Milanowski has a career batting average .475, an on-base percentage of .568 and slugging percentage of .904 to go along with her career records.
Milanowski is coming off a junior season where she earned both Dothan Eagle Super 12 accolades and Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A all-state honors.
Offensively this past season, she had a .497 batting average and .568 on-base percentage with 16 homers, 18 doubles, nine triples, 73 runs, 69 runs batted in and was 14-of-14 on steals. The 73 runs and 69 runs batted in are both HA single-season records.
As a pitcher, she earned a 30-5 record, a 2.40 earned run average and 138 strikeouts in 189 1/3 innings. The 30 wins are a single-season HA record.
Her efforts helped the Raiders finish with a 44-7 record and a third-place state finish in Class 3A. The 44 wins is a school fastpitch record and the third-place finish is a fastpitch best at HA.
“She has been an amazing player for us,” Houston Academy head coach Sharon Cherry said. “She has been an absolute exemplary player. She has an incredible work ethic. She is the type of kid that is first one in, last one to leave.
“Alexis is a competitor. You can always count on her to give 100 percent. She is tenacious and is the kid you want at the plate when the game is on the line. On top of that, she is a great kid and a great Christian. She will greatly be missed when she is no longer here.”
For Cherry, Milanowski’s signing with Auburn creates a unique scenario. One of the Tiger assistant coaches is Eugene Lenti, who was Cherry’s coach at DePaul University.
“It is kind of cool that he will be coaching one of my kids,” Cherry said.
While she plays shortstop and pitcher at HA because of the Raiders’ needs, Milanowski admits she prefers to play first base.
“Mainly first base because you are involved almost in every play as whatever comes to the infield comes to you to (on a throw). It just keeps me on my toes,” Milanowski said.
However, she said playing the other positions at Houston Academy has provided good preparation and a valuable lesson.
“It has prepared me to adapt to whatever you have to do for your team,” Milanowski said.
For now, Milanowski is focusing in on her senior year at Houston Academy.
“My personal goals are to leave it all on the field and do whatever it takes to win all these games next year,” Milanowski said.