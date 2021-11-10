Houston Academy softball standout Milanowski signs with Auburn

“Alexis is a competitor. You can always count on her to give 100 percent. She is tenacious and is the kid you want at the plate when the game is on the line. On top of that, she is a great kid and a great Christian. She will greatly be missed when she is no longer here.”

For Cherry, Milanowski’s signing with Auburn creates a unique scenario. One of the Tiger assistant coaches is Eugene Lenti, who was Cherry’s coach at DePaul University.

“It is kind of cool that he will be coaching one of my kids,” Cherry said.

While she plays shortstop and pitcher at HA because of the Raiders’ needs, Milanowski admits she prefers to play first base.

“Mainly first base because you are involved almost in every play as whatever comes to the infield comes to you to (on a throw). It just keeps me on my toes,” Milanowski said.

However, she said playing the other positions at Houston Academy has provided good preparation and a valuable lesson.

“It has prepared me to adapt to whatever you have to do for your team,” Milanowski said.

For now, Milanowski is focusing in on her senior year at Houston Academy.