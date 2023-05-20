JACKSONVILLE – The Houston Academy softball team’s bid to repeat as a state champion fell short, but it still left north Alabama with a trophy.

The Raiders captured the Class 4A state runner-up trophy Saturday afternoon following a 5-0 loss to Orange Beach at Jacksonville State’s Jana McGinnis Field.

The title was the third straight for the Makos (45-10-1), who won state crowns the last two years in Class 2A before moving up to 4A this year following reclassification. Houston Academy won its title last year in 3A and also moved up.

“I am incredibly proud of our girls,” said Houston Academy head coach Sharon Cherry, whose team finished with a 47-9 record. “This was our first year in 4A. We got bumped up after winning the 3A championship last year and to finish second in the entire 4A, I am extremely proud of them.

“We lost to a very accomplished team. They run-ruled everyone in the state tournament except for us and they are the team we beat at regional to get here. I can’t say enough good things about them. They are a quality team and we hung in there with them and gave them some great games.”

The Raiders reached the championship round with a 10-3 win over the Brooks Lions early Saturday at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park before moving up 20 miles up the road to the JSU campus for the championship.

A night after losing a 10-8 shootout to the Makos, Houston Academy couldn’t find much offense on Saturday against Orange Beach pitcher K.G. Favors, who limited the Raiders to one hit – a lead-off single by Mary Suzan Aman to open the game. Only two other HA players reached base – Tylaya Lingo on a walk in the fifth and Emily Adams on a walk in the sixth. In between, the Aman hit and the walk to Lingo, Favors retired 14 straight batters, mostly on ground balls as the Makos cleaned up flawlessly.

“She does what we try to do as well – throw pitches that look like strikes but then end up not being strikes to get you chase the ball a bit,” Cherry said. “She is a good pitcher, but she has a great defense behind her too.”

The Mako offense scored in each of the first four innings to build a 5-0 lead.

In the first, lead-off hitter Daigle Wilson earned a bunt single and moved to second on a throwing error on the bunt. Teagan Revette followed with a run-scoring single.

An inning later, the Makos boosted the margin to 3-0 on back-to-back, run-scoring triples by Falyn Beebe and Addy Oldham, the No. 8 and No. 9 hitters in the lineup. Robbins had a single prior to the triples.

A solo homer by LC Robbins in the fourth made it 4-0 and a Revette sacrifice fly brought home Wilson in the fifth. Wilson singled and stole second and third prior to the sac fly.

HA’s only scoring threat came in the first after Aman’s single. She moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Adams and to third on an Emily Maddox ground out, but was left stranded there after Braya Hodges grounded out.

Maddox started in the circle for the Raiders, but was pulled after 1 1/3 innings following six hits, three runs and one strikeout. Adams pitched the final 4 2/3 innings, striking out four and allowing just two runs on three hits.

Aman, Adams and Ashleigh Smith were named to the all-tournament team for their work at that state tournament. Aman had a hit in all five games and was 8-for-18 with five runs batted in as the lead-off hitter. Adams finished 6-for-19 with four runs batted in and pitched in all five games, earning two wins. Smith finished 5-for-12 with six runs batted in and threw out three runners trying to steal, including a key one in the Saturday win over Brooks.

Orange Beach’s Favors was the tournament MVP, while Revette and Robbins were named to the all-tournament team.

Houston Academy 10, Brooks 3: After failing behind a run earlier, the Raiders scored three in the third and gradually pulled away to the win over the Lions (37-16-1).

HA added a run in the fourth, five in the fifth and scored its final run in the seventh.

“The girls did a lot of things right (against Brooks),” Cherry said. “We did a lot of things well. We hit the ball well. We executed bunt-and-runs and executed first-and-third situations. Executing was key in that game.”

Aman and Jadyn Rausch both had three hits and two runs batted in to pace the Raider offense. Adams had two hits and drove in three runs, while Smith had a two-run single and Mallory Magrino added a hit and RBI.

Adams went the distance in the pitching circle, facing a lot of traffic as Brooks earned 13 hits, but she kept the Lions mostly off the board, giving up just three runs. She struck out four. More importantly, she didn’t walk a batter.

She was aided by Smith, the catcher, who threw out two runners trying to steal, including one to end the second inning when the Lions threatened to extend a 1-0 lead with runners at first and third before the caught stealing. The Raider defense added a double play off on a short pop up bunt to first baseman Emily Maddox, who fired back to second baseman Tylaya Lingo to double off a runner.