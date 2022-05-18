Houston Academy softball team wins Class 3A state championship

OXFORD – Overcoming adversity has been a storyline for Houston Academy’s softball team all season.

It was only fitting they had to survive one more bit of adversity in Wednesday’s state championship game against Mobile Christian.

Clinging to a two-run lead in the top of the seventh, the Raiders had to hold off a Leopard bases-loaded threat to claim a 5-3 win and capture the AHSAA Class 3A state title at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park.

The state title is the fourth in softball for HA, but the first in its fast-pitch history. The previous titles came during the slow-pitch era, including the AHSAA’s final slow-pitch crown in 2002.

The Raiders, who finished third at last year’s state tournament, won all four of this year’s tourney games, allowing only six runs. They defeated Beulah 4-1, Plainview 2-1 and Mobile Christian 4-1 on Tuesday to advance to the finals. They finished with a 48-13-1 record with the win total a school record in fast-pitch.

“Last year we came up a little short, but this year we came back and finished the job,” Houston Academy’s Alexis Milanowski said. “I can’t be any more proud of this team for finishing strong. I can’t ask for a better way to finish my senior year.”

Raider head coach Sharon Cherry said her team faced plenty of adversity during the season on the way to winning a state title.

“Our team has been riddled with adversity,” Cherry said. “We have had broken bones. We have had a concussion. We have had a bulging disk. This was actually our very first tournament where we had all of our kids.

"We actually played a tournament where we had nine players and the first pitch we took a player off and finished with eight. So to do this feels absolutely amazing.”

Cherry added, “I gave the girls a card before the season that says, ‘Grit,’ and had it laminated. If I had one word to describe this team is grit. They just fight it out and dog it out until they get the job done.”

The Raiders, behind an explosive five-run second inning, had to survive a late Mobile Christian surge to secure the title on Wednesday.

The Leopards, who cut the margin to 5-3 with two runs in the third inning and one in the fourth, mounted a major threat in the top of the seventh, loading the bases with one out and the top of the order coming up.

Cherry visited HA starting pitcher Braya Hodges right before the ensuing at-bat. Prior to the state tournament, the sophomore had not pitched in six weeks because of a strained muscle.

“I went out and talked to her and told her, ‘This is what you battle for your entire life. This is what the three-hour practices are about,’” Cherry said. “She told me she had it and I had total confidence that she would do it.”

Ja’Niyah Boykin stepped to the plate and appeared to have reached on an infield hit to drive in a run, but the umpires ruled the ball hit Boykin in the batters’ box for a foul ball. After fouling four more pitches off, Boykin went down on a swinging strikeout.

Tori Taylor, who hit a two-run homer earlier, was next. On the first pitch, Taylor flew out to centerfielder Mary Suzan Aman for the game’s final out to set off a wild Houston Academy celebration.

“We have this mindset of so what, next pitch, so what, next out,” Hodges said of her thoughts in the hectic seventh. “Just focus on that next out. Just find a way to make it work; find a way out of it.

“Just bring it back to the school, for my team, for my coaches – just do it for them.”

Hodges pitched 14 2/3 innings in the first three games on Tuesday on a pitch count, but went the distance in the championship game, striking out seven and scattering five hits and three walks. She was the winning pitcher in three of the four games and was named the tournament Most Valuable Player.

“It means a lot because I wasn’t sure if I was going to get to come back,” Hodges said. “I watched them in the regionals and it was really hard, but I knew if I did come back, I was going to have to give my all and that is what I did. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my teammates.”

Behind some small ball and clutch hitting, the Raiders seized their 5-0 lead in the second. Tylaya Lingo, who led the HA offense with two hits, singled on a bunt to open the frame. Ansleigh Smith followed with a single to left. Cherry called for a successful double steal with Lingo moving to third and Sara Bourkard, a courtesy runner for Smith, advancing to second. A fly out followed for the first out.

Jayden Rausch then bunted in front of the catcher, who threw to third base after seeing Bourkard break for third. As the throw was in the air, Lingo came racing in to score. Suzanne Snell added another bunt to score Bourkard, the third bunt of the inning by the Raiders, who had played two previous games against Mobile Christian, including in the regional.

“We film our games and we study the films and we saw that some of our faster kids might be able to put down a sneaky bunt,” Cherry said. “They (the Leopards) are an awesome team, but I felt like their bunt coverage was a little slower and that we could capitalize on that.”

Then the top of the lineup produced. Aman singled over third to score Rausch and advanced to second on the throw home. Emily Adams did likewise down the left-field line to bring home Snell. Milanowski followed with a RBI sac fly to right to bring in Aman.

The Leopards cut into the deficit in the bottom of the third on Taylor’s two-run homer to right-center and added a fourth-inning run on a RBI single by Kyndall Waller.

Mobile Christian made one last threat in the seventh off singles by Mackenzie Busby, Mia Neil and Hailey Padgett before Hodges snuffed it out to preserve the win – and the title.

Both Milanowski and Lingo were named to the all-tournament team.

Milanowski, the Auburn University signee, had five hits and a RBI in each of the four tournament games and Lingo led the attack in Wednesday’s finals with two hits.

Lingo played in the title game through two separate dislocations of her ring finger on her throwing hand, getting it popped in after both injuries.

“I know that it is kind of tough when somebody dislocates their finger and it being your throwing hand,” Lingo said. “It was a mindset of being that you are hurt, but your team needs you so you have to push through it and be able to come back.”

Cherry added of Lingo fighting through the injuries, “That is an example of these girls’ grit.”

With only one senior on roster (Milanowski), Lingo was already thinking about a repeat title next year.

“I am just happy that we got it done," Lingo said. "We have a really young team so I feel like next year we can come back and do it again.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.