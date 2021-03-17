Houston Academy softball wins Gulf Coast Classic title

Houston Academy’s softball team won four games on Wednesday to win the 45-team Gulf Coast Classic in Gulf Shores on Wednesday.
The Raiders went 7-1 overall at the three-day event, capping it with a 10-3 win over Class 6A Hillcrest of Tuscaloosa in the championship Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier Wednesday, Houston Academy defeated Brentwood (Tenn.) 9-0, Cornerstone Christian (Texas) 7-0 and Northside (Tenn.) 9-0.
On Tuesday, the Raiders beat Jo Bryns (Tenn.) 1-0 and St. Benedict at Auburndale (Tenn.) 17-2 after opening with a 5-0 win over Cornerstone and a 2-1 loss to White House Heritage (Tenn.) on Monday.
In Wednesday’s championship game, Alexis Milanowski and Jaysoni Beachum both had two hits and both belted a three-run homer to spark the win over Hillcrest. Milanowski also had a triple and Beachum a double.
Caley Caldwell added two singles and Tylaya Lingo, Mattie Havas, Mary Suzan Aman and Lizzy Kate Skinner added a hit each.
Aman delivered the defensive play of the game. With HA down 2-0 in the third inning, the outfielder caught a flyout at the fence then fired to the plate to throw out a runner trying to score a run.
Milanowski, who picked up the pitching wins in all fours, allowed three hits and three runs and struck out one in the circle.
In the semifinal win over Northside, Milanowski pitched a four-inning, three-hit shutout with one strikeout and also earned a double along with Skinner along Ansleigh Smith.
Against Cornerstone, Milanowski pitched a four-inning, two-hit shutout with three strikeouts. Beachum had a double to lead the offense.
In Wednesday’s opening win over Brentwood, Milanowski pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout with two strikeouts. Aman had two hits, one a triple, and Milanowski added a double.
In Tuesday’s pool win over Jo Bryns, Beachum hit a solo homer in the top of the first inning and proved to be the game’s only run. Milanowski pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with six strikeouts.
In the win over St. Benedict, Beachum had two doubles and drove in five runs, while Smith had three hits with two RBI and Caldwell had two hits with three runs batted in. Aman added two singles and two RBIs. Havas and Ava Claire Johnson both had a hit and RBI.
Late Tuesday
Cottonwood 17, Malone (Fla.) 12: Alexa Acosta hit a grand-slam homer and added a two-run double for six runs batted in to pace Cottonwood’s win Tuesday.
Kaitlynn Gibson earned four hits, one a double, and was also the winning pitcher. Katrina Lott had three hits, including a triple, and Madison Garnett and Mary Grace Miller had two hits each.