Houston Academy softball wins Gulf Coast Classic title

In the semifinal win over Northside, Milanowski pitched a four-inning, three-hit shutout with one strikeout and also earned a double along with Skinner along Ansleigh Smith.

Against Cornerstone, Milanowski pitched a four-inning, two-hit shutout with three strikeouts. Beachum had a double to lead the offense.

In Wednesday’s opening win over Brentwood, Milanowski pitched a three-inning, one-hit shutout with two strikeouts. Aman had two hits, one a triple, and Milanowski added a double.

In Tuesday’s pool win over Jo Bryns, Beachum hit a solo homer in the top of the first inning and proved to be the game’s only run. Milanowski pitched a five-inning, two-hit shutout with six strikeouts.

In the win over St. Benedict, Beachum had two doubles and drove in five runs, while Smith had three hits with two RBI and Caldwell had two hits with three runs batted in. Aman added two singles and two RBIs. Havas and Ava Claire Johnson both had a hit and RBI.

Late Tuesday

Cottonwood 17, Malone (Fla.) 12: Alexa Acosta hit a grand-slam homer and added a two-run double for six runs batted in to pace Cottonwood’s win Tuesday.