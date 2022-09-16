Houston Academy stuffs New Brockton, remains unbeaten

The Class 3A No. 9 ranked Houston Academy Raiders delivered a quick knockout over winless New Brockton on Friday at Northcutt Field, racing to a three-touchdown lead just five minutes into the game to spark a dominating 49-6 homecoming win.

Houston Academy, with five scores in its first six possessions plus a punt return for a touchdown and a fumble recovery for a score, led 49-0 at halftime and the game was played with a running clock throughout the second half with the Raiders playing all back-ups.

The victory pushed HA to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in 3A, Region 2 play with the toughest part of the schedule on the horizon. New Brockton fell to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in region play.

“We have been fortunate to play some teams that were not as strong as we would like to have seen and a lot of my varsity hasn’t played a half in most of the games, so I was stressing to them that we had to come out hard to start off with and look past who they are or what their record is and just focus on ourselves,” Houston Academy head coach Eddie Brundidge said. “I think we did a good job of doing that early.”

The Raiders overwhelmed the Gamecocks in all phases.

Defensively over 11 possessions, they held New Brockton to 101 total yards, eight first downs and earned five turnovers – four interceptions and a fumble recovery. The defensive unit essentially pitched a shutout as the lone Gamecock score came on interception return in the fourth quarter.

“We are putting some pressure on people (with a good rush) and they are playing great as a unit,” Brundidge said of the defense, which has allowed only two touchdowns in 16 quarters. “Coach (Don) Jacobs is doing a great job of calling the game – he is calling both sides – and it is a good scheme. The kids believe in it and are having fun with it. It is working for us right now.”

Offensively, the Raiders finished with 324 total yards in 10 possessions despite starting with short fields with half in New Brockton territory and two others at their own 45 and 46.

The Raiders defense set the tone of the game’s opening series, forcing a quick and three-and-out behind a third-down quarterback sack.

Four plays into the HA series, running back Jeb Daughtry ripped off a 50-yard touchdown run for the Raiders’ first score. Lucius Renshaw, who had a busy kicking night with 7-of-7 extra-point kicks and eight kickoffs, added the point after kick from the hold of Kennan Beaver for a 7-0 lead with 9:23 to go in the quarter.

HA’s gang tackling defense gave the Gamecocks trouble throughout and got another quarterback sack and an intentional grounding to force New Brockton to punt from the 5-yard line.

Will Wells received the punt at the 35, went to his left then cut back inside to the right 10 yards later with nothing but green grass ahead on way to a 35-yard punt return for a score to boost the HA lead to 14-0 with 8:20 to go in the quarter.

Wells got the ball right back for HA, earning an interception on the first Gamecock play on the ensuing series. The senior returned it to the end zone, but a holding call on the return inside the 10 forced the Raiders to start the series at the 18.

After a 3-yard Daughtry run and an incomplete pass that was batted down by a Gamecock defender, Raider quarterback Kadyn Mitchell connected on a 17-yard TD pass to Rod Jackson. Renshaw’s extra-point kick made it 21-0 with 7:05 left in the first quarter.

New Brockton gained two first downs on its fourth series, including one on a 25-yard Gabe Herrington to Matt Smith pass, but the Gamecocks’ drive fizzled with a fourth-down incompletion, turning it over on downs to the Raiders at the HA 46.

Houston Academy, in its only unfruitful drive in the opening half, went three-and-out and punted with Renshaw booming a 48 yarder to the Gamecock 17.

Two plays later, HA’s George Zeron made a diving interception at the 39, setting up the Raiders in good field position. They cashed in five plays later with Mitchell and Jackson connecting on a 25-yard scoring strike down the middle of the field to help the Raiders go up 28-0 with 1:26 still left in the first quarter.

After forcing another three-and-out and a punt, the Raiders took over at its own 29. Aided by a facemask penalty during a 7-yard pass from Mitchell to Brady Whigham, HA quickly moved into New Brockton territory as the quarter ended.

Two plays into the second period, Mitchell, HA’s dynamic sophomore quarterback, spotted Wells on a crossing pattern right to left and hit him with a short pass. The Raider senior then sped down the Raider sideline to complete a 45-yard scoring pass. It was Wells’ ninth receiving touchdown of the season in four games. The score pushed HA up 35-0 with 11:06 left in the half.

But the Raiders added another score less than a minute later with the defense coming up big. Facing 2nd-and-10 at the 15, New Brockton’s Herrington got pressure from the right side and tried to run away from it going backwards. As he got into the end zone, he was hit and fumbled the ball with Raider senior defensive lineman Ethan Coachman recovering it in the end zone for touchdown with 10:19 left in the half. Renshaw boomed another PAT to make it 42-0.

The Gamecocks had their most successful offensive drive of the night on the ensuing series, earning three of their five first-half first drives and earning 48 yards. However, a personal foul penalty backed them back up and an incomplete pass on 4th-and-3 at their own 43 ended the drive.

The Raiders, behind the hard-charging running of Daughtry and a 19-yard Mitchell to Zeron pass, scored seven plays later on a 1-yard Daughtry run to make it 49-0 with 2:02 left in the half.

HA got it back in the final minute after forcing a three-and-out and back-up running back Riggs Hickey earned a 39-yard run to the 5-yard line behind two nice cuts to make defenders miss. However, Raider coaches elected not to try and score in the final 15 seconds, leaving it 49-0 at the break.

With the running clock, there were only six second-half possessions and the defense ruled behind four interceptions, two for each team.

Baylon Foster had one for the Gamecocks, but HA’s Brayden Eubanks picked off a Gamecock two plays later.

Two series later, the Raiders’ Beaver intercepted a pass in the end zone to prevent a Gamecock score, but New Brockton’s Yassiah Rousseua intercepted a Raider pass on the ensuing series and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown right with about four minutes left.

HA’s Houston Lee blocked New Brockton extra point attempt kick, leaving it 49-6.

Brundidge said the Raiders have been clicking on all phases, but was especially pleased at his team’s focus.

“The biggest thing I am pleased about is we are playing pretty good as a team and that is the main focus – to keep all our eyes on our team right now,” Brundidge said. “We have some players that are playing good, but we have to keep everybody focused and not playing down to other people’s level and just be who we are.”