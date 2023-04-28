The Raiders sailed right through the Hurricanes, navigating some bumpy waters at times during a doubleheader sweep in the second round of the Class 3A state baseball playoffs Friday at Northcutt Field.

Houston Academy beat Flomaton 16-7 in the opener of the best-of-three series and then blanked the Hurricanes 5-0 in the nightcap.

The No. 8-ranked Raiders improved to 22-6 and advanced to the third round next week to face the Excel vs. Prattville Christian winner. Those two teams split Friday night and the if-necessary game was scheduled for Saturday.

Flomaton ended its season at 11-19.

Perhaps the biggest story of the night was the pitching of Griffin McGee, who hurled a three-hitter in working 6 1/3 innings for the win in Game 2 after getting the save in Game 1 by pitching the final 3 2/3 innings, allowing just two singles, both in the final inning.

“He was on tonight,” Houston Academy coach Tony Kirkland said. “In that last game he was hot and we just decided to stay with him.”

A pitcher is allowed to throw 120 pitches in a day before he must come out, according to high school rules.

“He was at 91 starting the (seventh) inning, so he probably got to 100 – including both games,” Kirkland said. “I think he had 31 the first game and 60-something in the second one.”

J.T. Pitchford got the final two outs of the game – both with strikeouts – in relief of McGee.

“They had seen him for 2 ½ hours and he got tired, so we wanted to get J.T. a little work in there too and he throws a little harder, so I just thought it worked out for us,” Kirkland said.

Houston Academy’s bats were alive as well during the sweep. The Raiders pounded out 18 hits in the first game and 10 in the second.

“I have to say our team hit it pretty good,” Kirkland said. “We had some extra-base hits, and for the first time since 2013, we hit a home run that counted at Northcutt Field.”

The home run blast came in the opener when Hughes Dean got into a pitch to lead off the bottom of the third inning and deposited the ball with power over the left field fence just inside of the foul pole.

Dean’s homer made it 6-1 and the Raiders would score two more in that inning off an RBI single by Wade Shelley and an RBI single by McGee to appear in control at 8-1.

The Raiders had scored four in the opening inning – the big blast being a two RBI triple by Dean – and added one in the second after Max Hawker tripled to deep left and Shelley brought him in with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-1.

But Flomaton made its move to get back in the game in the top of the fourth, scoring six runs on five hits off starting pitcher Adam Boyd, who had only allowed two hits until that point.

After the Hurricanes’ Will Smith doubled in two runs to make it 8-6, McGee entered in relief. C.J. Spann then hit a sacrifice fly to left field to cut the lead to one run before McGee got a strikeout to end the inning.

Houston Academy scored three in the fifth when McGee drove in one with a single and Wyatt Shelley plated two more with a single past third base, putting the score at 11-7.

The Raiders then virtually put it away in the sixth with five runs.

Will Wells led off the inning with a towering fly ball that went over the center fielder’s head for a triple. Boyd then singled in Wells. After Hawker singled and Wade Shelley was hit by a pitch, Dean drove in two more with a single to make it 14-7.

Wade Shelley would score on a wild pitch and Pitchford would double in the final run of the game.

In the second game, the Raiders – the visiting team on the scoreboard – broke on top in the top of the first with a run when Pitchford singled in Wyatt Shelley, who had doubled off starting pitcher River Ramer.

It stayed that way until the fourth when the Raiders added on two runs. Wyatt Shelley doubled to open the inning and Pitchford followed with a single. Dean then grounded to the shortstop, but the throw went over the first baseman’s head and a run scored. Cam Dyer drove in another run with a sacrifice fly to center field, making it 3-0.

The Raiders padded their lead when two runs scored in the sixth off another throwing error.

McGee didn’t allow a hit until the bottom of the fifth when Rey Salazar hit a grounder just under the glove of Pitchford, who couldn’t quite scoop it up in between shortstop and second base. The other two hits came with one out in the seventh before Pitchford came in to close it out.

“They were very scrappy,” Kirkland said of Flomaton. “They coached them up well; we just hit the baseball tonight.

“I’m proud of our kids – proud of the pitching performances. Adam struggled a little later on in that first (game) before we had to take him out, but he started out real well.”