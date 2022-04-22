Houston Academy sweeps Prattville Christian in 3A baseball playoffs

The Houston Raiders baseball team couldn’t have been any sharper in their Class 3A playoff series opener Friday night at Northcutt Field.

Pitching? A first-game no hitter, 22 total strikeouts and only one unearned run and five hits allowed over 12 innings of a doubleheader.

Offense? Twenty-six runs, 24 hits with eight of nine regulars with a hit in the opener and all nine with a hit in game two.

Defense? Only one error over two games.

It all added up to an 18-0, 8-1 first-round sweep over Prattville Christian.

The series sweep advances the Raiders to next week’s second-round series at home against Bayside Academy, which beat Dadeville 10-0 and 13-0 on Friday.

The teams met last year in the opening round with the Admirals from Daphne winning two of three on the way to finishing as last year’s Class 3A state runner-up.

“At least they are coming here this year and we don’t have to travel that far,” Houston Academy head coach Tony Kirkland said. “It is good to get a home playoff and get the victories here tonight and to have two senior pitchers throw as well as they did.”

Tucker Jackson, a Pensacola Junior College signee, started the opening game and pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 10 of the 16 batters he faced. Only a hit batter in the first inning prevented a perfect game.

“It was attack with the fastball and get ahead in the count then make sure to keep them off balance with the change up,” Jackson said of his game plan.

Five of his strikeouts came off 3-2 pitches with most coming on curveballs.

“It was about as good as it has been all year,” Jackson said.

The no-hitter was aided by a great defensive play by right fielder Will Wells in the second inning. With two outs, Prattville Christian’s Cole Houston hit a hard liner, but Wells came running toward the line and made a diving catch to end the inning.

It would be the closest the Panthers would get to a hit with two infield fly outs and two fly outs the only other balls put in play in the opener.

“Will made a great play right there,” Kirkland said. “That would have been extra bases.”

Sheldon Ott, the other senior pitcher, held the Panthers hitless through four innings in game two before allowing two hits in the fifth and two in the sixth. Still, the lefty dominated, striking out 12.

The Raider offense scored in all four innings in the first game, earning 12 hits and capitalizing early on walks.

Consecutive one-out walks to JT Pitchford, Ott and Chapman Andrews loaded the bases in the first inning. Hughes Dean then a grounder up the middle and Prattville Christian’s shortstop fielded it, but then bobbled the ball coming across the bag and dropped it. Pitchford scored on the error and the bases were still loaded.

A walk to Wade Shelley forced in Ott. After a strikeout, Sawyer Thomas hit a high chopper to right of the second baseman bag that was fielded, but Thomas beat out a throw for a RBI single. The throw to first was a bad one to first, which also allowed a second run to score to make it 4-0.

The Raiders padded the margin to 7-0 in the second. Jackson walked and stole second to open the inning then Pitchford laced a shot past third that easily scored courtesy runner Walker Elliott. Pitchford was called out, though, for failing to tag first base.

The Raiders scored their other runs off a RBI single by Dean and a two-run triple by Shelley.

HA added five more in the third and six in the fourth to finish with an 18-0 lead.

Jackson and Andrews both had a two-run double to spark the fifth, which also featured a run off a missed fly ball in right.

In the sixth, Jackson had a RBI triple, Pitchford a RBI single and Andrews a run-scoring double. Two runs scored on a throwing error during a run-down and a wild pitch scored the other.

Jackson, Pitchford, Andrews and Griffin McGee had two hits each to lead the Raider offense. Jackson and Andrews had three runs batted in.

The Raiders picked up in game two where they left off in game one, posting a 3-0 lead in the first two innings.

Pitchford singled home Jackson, who had tripled to open the game, for the first-inning run. McGee and Jackson had RBI singles in the second.

After six straight innings of scoring runs on the day, the HA offense went silent in the third through fifth innings.

Ott, meanwhile, was in control on the mound, hitting a batter in the first and walking one each in the second and third innings then retiring the side in the fourth.

After an out to start the Panther fifth, Patrick Litz hit an opposite field single to right field off the end of the bat to end the no-hit bid. Following a strikeout and a hit batter, Cody Baker hit a slow grounder to shortstop Dean, whose throw to first ended up in the HA dugout for an error. The error allowed Litz to score and put runners at second and third. Ott, though, got a strikeout in the dirt that catcher Andrews threw to first to complete.

“They had runners at second and third and Chapman threw him out on a 2-3 (to first base) on the swinging bunt,” Kirkland said. “Had they gotten a hit, it ties it up 3-3, so that was a big out right there.”

With momentum creeping the Panthers way, Houston Academy answered in the next half inning with five runs to burst the momentum.

JT Ackerman and Jackson both had a run-scoring single for the first two runs, but the big hit was a three-run double to deep right center by Ott that made it 8-1.

Ott gave up two hits in sixth, but worked out of it. He gave up a walk and a hit in the seventh and Kirkland had to pull him. Pitchford, HA’s reliever, induced a ground ball double play on the first pitch to end the game.

Jackson led the HA offense in game two, going 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Pitchford and McGee added two hits each.

