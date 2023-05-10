Houston Academy rode the pitching of Adam Boyd in the opener and strong hitting from Wyatt Shelley and Will Wells in the second game to sweep St. James in a Class 3A state semifinal series on Wednesday in Montgomery, winning 9-0 and 14-8.

The Raiders (26-7) advanced to next week’s state championship series. They will face the winner of the Phil Campbell-Gordo series that will start on Thursday. The championship series starts Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park. It then shifts to Jacksonville State’s Ruby Abbott Field on Thursday at 10 a.m. for a second game. A third game, if necessary, would follow.

Boyd sparked the Raiders’ first win, firing a complete-game six-hit shutout with four strikeouts and only one walk. He improved to 10-0 on the season.

The second game was sparked by Wyatt Shelley’s grand slam homer that capped an eight-run bottom of the second inning, helping the Raiders overcome an early 6-0 deficit and turn it into an 9-7 lead.

After St. James moved within a run, Wells provided more punch for Houston Academy with a three-run double and a two-run homer to help the Raiders pull away for the 14-8 win.

Shelley and Wells combined in the second game two on four hits – three of the hits homers – and 10 runs batted in. Both had two hits and five runs batted in with Shelley hitting two home runs. Shelley also had a homer in the first game, giving him three on the day.

In addition, Cam Dyer and Boyd had two hits each with a RBI and Griffin McGee had a single and RBI.

Offensively in the first game, Wade Shelley was 2-for-5 with three runs batted and Dyer was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. J.T. Pitchford and Hughes Dean both had two hits with both of Pitchford’s hits going for a double. Wyatt Shelley belted a solo homer and Will Wells had a single and RBI.

The Raiders scored a single run in the top of the second and added two in the third before breaking the game open with five runs in the fifth for an 8-0 lead. They added a final run in the sixth.

In game two, St. James, the designated visiting team, jumped on the Raiders for six runs in the top of the first. HA scored once in the bottom half, but the Trojans matched it in top of the second.

The game turned, though, in the bottom of the second as Houston Academy erupted for nine runs to seize a 9-7 lead. The inning was capped by Wyatt Shelley’s grand slam homer, his second homer of the game as he hit a solo shot in the first inning.

Dean opened the inning with walk and quickly scored on a Dyer double. Dyer moved to third on a balk and Wells drew a walk and stole second. An error on the steal allowed Dyer to score and Wells to move to third. Boyd singled home Wells, closing the gap to 7-4.

Max Hawker followed with a single and Wade Shelley was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. McGee drew a four-pitch walk, forcing in Boyd. That brought up Wyatt Shelley, who fouled off a couple of 1-2 pitches before hitting his grand slam to left to put HA up 9-7.

The Trojans scored in the top of the fourth to close the deficit to a run and had the bases loaded when Wyatt Shelley, who had just entered in relief, got a strikeout to end the threat.

The Raiders loaded the bases in their half of the fourth off a walk to McGee and Pitchford and an intentional walk to Dyer after a sacrifice bunt by Dean moved runners to second and third. Wells then delivered his three-run double on the first pitch he saw to make it 12-8.

Wells added insurance runs in the sixth with a two-run homer.

In addition to being a hitting star, Wyatt Shelley earned the pitching win with three scoreless and hitless innings from the fourth through seventh innings. He struck out seven and walked one. Pitchford got the final two outs, one on a strikeout.