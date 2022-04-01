Houston Academy sweeps Wicksburg in baseball doubleheader

WICKSBURG – No fooling, on the first day of April, the Houston Academy baseball team desperately needed to sweep a doubleheader and accomplished the feat at Wicksburg on Friday night.

The Raiders took the first game 4-1 behind the one-hitter thrown by Sheldon Ott and the second game 9-4 by surviving a third-inning grand slam before scoring the final eight runs of the game, five coming in the last inning to break a tie.

The two victories came a night after Houston Academy dropped a 4-3 home game to Wicksburg in the important Class 3A, Area 3 series. The Raiders are now 15-6 overall, 4-1 in area play, while Wicksburg is 14-7 and 5-2 in the area. Providence Christian currently leads the area with a 4-0 mark in what’s expected to be a tight race to the finish line.

“They always play us tough over here and we had two pitchers who just stepped up today and did a great job for us,” Houston Academy coach Tony Kirkland said.

While Ott was the story in Game 1 with his one-hit, eight-strikeout performance, J.T. Pitchford was superb after giving up a grand slam to Eli Williams in Game 2 as the Panthers took a 4-1 advantage.

“I mean, he settled back in,” Kirkland said of Pitchford. “But he’s got good control and an even temperament, so he did a great job.”

Wicksburg got a solid pitching performance in Game 2 as well by Drew Colon, who gave up a home run to Tucker Jackson on the first pitch of the game before settling in and keeping the Raiders in check until the fourth inning.

“We got a leadoff home run and we could have shook him, but he came right back and he threw strong,” Kirkland said of the Panthers’ pitcher. “He had us mixed up for a while.”

With HA down 4-1 following Williams’ four-run blast just inside the foul pole in left field, the Raiders responded with three runs to tie the game back up in the fourth – getting a two-RBI single by J.T. Ackerman and a two-out single by Pitchford into right field to score Griffin McGee and knot the score at 4-4.

It stayed that way until the seventh inning when the Raiders sent 11 batters to the plate and scored five runs to put the game away.

The top of the inning started harmless enough for Wicksburg as Colon recorded a strikeout of Jackson. He then was taken out and Sam Craft came in to pitch for the Panthers.

Craft got a bad break when the first batter he faced – Pitchford – hit a grounder that took a bad hop over the second baseman. A balk moved pinch-runner Walker Elliott to second and then Ott dropped a double into left field, moving Elliott to third.

With Chapman Andrews at the plate, Elliott raced in to score when a pitch got away from the catcher, putting HA back on top at 5-4. Andrews then delivered an RBI double to left field, scoring pinch-runner Max Hawker for a 6-4 lead.

Carter Meyers then entered in relief to pitch and was greeted by an RBI single off the bat of Hughes Dean to drive in pinch-runner Jack Waller for a 7-4 advantage. Designated hitter Sawyer Jones would drive in the final two runs of the game by ripping a bases-loaded single into left field.

Pitchford went the distance on the mound for HA, scattering six hits – two each by Payton Crutchfield and Williams, and one each to Easton Dean and Maddox Burkhardt.

Houston Academy 4, Wicksburg 1: In the opener of the doubleheader, the Raiders broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the fifth when Hughes Dean drove in two runs with a single up the middle. Pitchford singled to open the inning and Ott doubled into left to set up Dean.

Houston Academy had opened the scoring in the first inning when Dean drove in Jackson with a sacrifice fly. Wicksburg tied it in the bottom of the third when Burkhardt singled over shortstop for the Panthers only hit of the game to score Easton Dean, who had been hit by a pitch to reach with one out and then advanced to second when Colon walked.

The Raiders got an insurance run in the sixth when Jones beat out a slow grounder to shortstop, got to second on a sacrifice bunt by McGee, got to third on a sac fly by Jackson and scored on a wild pitch.

Besides his outstanding pitching performance, Ott went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles. Jones went 2-for-3.

“Sheldon had a one-hitter and we got mixed up on what we wanted to throw sort of and that’s when they got that hit,” Kirkland said. “He came to work today and did his job.”

Easton Dean pitched 6 1/3 innings for Wicksburg, giving up seven hits, before being relieved by Craft, who gave up an infield hit to Pitchford for his only hit allowed in finishing the game.

While HA, Providence and Wicksburg appear to be the top contenders in the area going down the stretch, Kirkland said to not overlook Slocomb, which is 2-4 in the area.

“Don’t leave Slocomb out of it,” Kirkland said. “They play us tough and they’ve got a quality ball club. So we’ve got four teams in the area that’s pretty good. You don’t just get through this area – you’ve got to work to get it.”