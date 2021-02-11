Houston Academy takes charge early to beat Providence Christian

Kamryn Mitchell was the catalyst in the paint with 16 first-half points as Houston Academy built a commanding lead.
Guards Gunnar Smith, Corey Campbell and Kadyn Mitchell caught fire from the perimeter in helping the Raiders stay in control in the second half.
Houston Academy’s zone defense was suffocating throughout in making life miserable on the Providence shooters.
The end result was a convincing 71-55 Houston Academy win over the Eagles at Providence on Thursday night in the Class 3A, Area 3 tournament.
The Raiders (15-9) advance to play at Wicksburg on Saturday night at 6 for the area title. Providence ends its season at 17-7.
Houston Academy won two of the three meetings against Providence, though the first two went down to the wire. Providence defeated HA 62-55 at home in overtime in the first meeting and the Raiders got revenge a week later at home with a 50-46 win.
On Thursday, the Raiders played perhaps their best overall game of the season.
“We made a switch to that midway through January and it took us a few games to get used to it,” Houston Academy coach Scott Whitaker said of the Raiders’ zone defense. “But since we’ve been running it, most of the time we do a pretty good job at it.”
In the early going, the story was the 6-foot-3 Kamryn Mitchell, who sparked a 17-3 scoring run in the first half in building a 21-9 lead. He had 10 points in the spree.
“He was very focused,” Whitaker said. “He lacks focus sometimes because he’s just an easy-going guy, but he was intense tonight. He was ready to play.”
After a 3-pointer by the Eagles’ Jake Lewis made it a 23-14 game, the Raiders scored nine unanswered points – four from Kamryn Mitchell and five from Campbell – to build the lead to 32-14 midway through the second quarter.
Houston Academy led 37-23 at intermission.
In the second half, Providence held Kamryn Mitchell scoreless, thanks in large part to the fine defense by Abe Chancellor, but the Raiders outside shooters got going.
Campbell and Kadyn Mitchell opened the second-half scoring with made 3-pointers in what was a sign of things to come.
The Raiders led 57-35 at the end of the third quarter as Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the final HA points of the period.
In the fourth quarter, Smith drained back-to-back 3-pointers once again as Houston Academy held a 65-45 lead with under three minutes to play.
Smith led the Raiders in scoring with 18 points, while Kamryn Mitchell followed with 16. Campbell and Kadyn Mitchell each scored 15.
“It seems like it was so spread out,” Whitaker said of his guards shooting. “I just loved the way they were stepping in the gaps and taking the shots we needed to take.”
Providence was led by Grant Weatherford with 17 points despite him battling foul trouble throughout the game. The hard-nosed Weatherford picked up his third foul with 1:30 to play in the first half, his fourth in the final minute of the third quarter and fouled out with 5:51 to play.
Chancellor followed Weatherford in scoring with 11 while Powell Phillips added nine.