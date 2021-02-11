Houston Academy takes charge early to beat Providence Christian

In the early going, the story was the 6-foot-3 Kamryn Mitchell, who sparked a 17-3 scoring run in the first half in building a 21-9 lead. He had 10 points in the spree.

“He was very focused,” Whitaker said. “He lacks focus sometimes because he’s just an easy-going guy, but he was intense tonight. He was ready to play.”

After a 3-pointer by the Eagles’ Jake Lewis made it a 23-14 game, the Raiders scored nine unanswered points – four from Kamryn Mitchell and five from Campbell – to build the lead to 32-14 midway through the second quarter.

Houston Academy led 37-23 at intermission.

In the second half, Providence held Kamryn Mitchell scoreless, thanks in large part to the fine defense by Abe Chancellor, but the Raiders outside shooters got going.

Campbell and Kadyn Mitchell opened the second-half scoring with made 3-pointers in what was a sign of things to come.

The Raiders led 57-35 at the end of the third quarter as Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers for the final HA points of the period.

In the fourth quarter, Smith drained back-to-back 3-pointers once again as Houston Academy held a 65-45 lead with under three minutes to play.