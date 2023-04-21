Both the Houston Academy girls and boys teams advanced to next week’s state tournament after earning top two finishes at the Class 4A-5A, Section 3 meet in Troy on Friday.

The Raider girls won the section with 53 points to LAMP’s 49. The boys team was runner-up to LAMP as the Tigers had 56 points to the Raiders’ 49.

Both the LAMP and HA teams will compete at the state tournament next Thursday and Friday at the Mobile Tennis Center.

On the girls side, HA’s Carrynne Chancey (No. 1), Kenza Bilbeisi (No. 3), Mary Parker Williams (No. 4) and Naya Bilbeisi (No. 6) won singles titles at the section meet. The Raiders No. 1 doubles team of Chancey and Karoline Merrell also won.

The HA boys had two individual champions -- Thomas Buntin at No. 5 and Landon King at No. 6. The No. 1 doubles team of Mitchell Piedra and Brody Williams also won the section title.

All the other Raider players, both girls and boys, finished as runner-ups.

For the HA girls, Merrell (No. 2) and Libby McDaniel (No. 5) were runner-ups along with doubles teams of Kenza Bilbeisi and Mary Parker Williams (No. 2) and McDonald and Rosemary Clark (No. 3).

On the boys side, Piedra (No. 1), Williams (No. 2), Jason Mun (No. 3) and Wills McRae (No. 4) were runner-ups. The No. 2 doubles team of Mun and Wills McRae and No. 3 doubles tandem of Buntin and King were runner-ups.