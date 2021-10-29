Houston Academy ushers three into Athletic Hall of Fame

His father, Jim Kelly, recognized and thanked his son’s coaches – Jody Ryan (baseball), Rodney Dollar (football) and Johnny Oppert (basketball), along with the late Marion Spivey, who taught and was Head of Upper School of HA for 31 years.

Patrick did the same, but mostly wanted to thank his parents, wife and children for all the support they have shown him. Patrick has three children attending Houston Academy now, which makes him appreciate the support of his parents even more.

“I want to thank my parents for supporting me and allowing me to try any sport, and also attending all of my games,” Kelly said. “As a parent of three HA students who are involved in sports, I now see it from another perspective. As a kid, I was playing for myself, my team and for fun, but I knew I could glance into the stands and always see my parents.”

He then recited a speech his father wrote in 1995 during opening ceremonies for youth baseball.

It read: “To the players. When you get home today, give your parents a big hug and thank them for allowing you to play such a wonderful sport of baseball. And parents, plan, teach, encourage and support your son and prepare his life as if he would be immortal, but love him, hug him and treat him as if you may lose him tomorrow.”