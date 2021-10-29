Houston Academy ushers three into Athletic Hall of Fame

The man who started the athletics program, a woman who influenced a multitude of children as a coach and physical education teacher, and a three-sport star that benefited from their pioneering efforts all were ushered into the Houston Academy Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday.
Robert Moore, the first headmaster and athletics director at the school who also served as a coach; Carolyn Sealock, who spent 30 years as a P.E. teacher along with coaching volleyball; and Patrick Kelly, a 2002 graduate who was a standout in baseball, basketball and football, were honored during a luncheon on campus.
It all began with Moore’s arrival when the school opened in 1970.
“There would not be any sports here if it wasn’t for Bob Moore,” said Ron Watson, who was a standout athlete at the school and later spent 16 years as boys basketball coach. “He coached almost everything from football to volleyball. He won our first area title in girls basketball in 1978 and 1979.”
Henry Ivey, who played sports at Houston Academy, remembered, “Mr. Moore was tough, yet he was kind. He was very instrumental for laying the groundwork for everything here. And his family was engaged and involved. We owe them a debt of gratitude for laying the groundwork here.”
Bobby Moore represented his father at the banquet and reminisced about those first days at Houston Academy.
“When we got here in 1970, the school buildings weren’t entirely finished, the furniture was not in, the faculty was not hired, the schedules for the high school students were not done,” Moore said. “We spent a lot of time and effort getting ready to open the school that September.
“The first four years he was the men’s basketball coach. Then he got the football program started. He had a record of 68-18 as a girls basketball coach in the late 1970s.”
Moore left Houston Academy in 1980 and then spent 30 years as a school administrator of three other schools in the area.
“No matter where he was at, he loved the students, the faculty and the staff at each school,” Moore said. “He was a builder of great character who loved serving others.”
Sealock was among the teachers Moore hired in 1975 and would serve the school as a teacher, volleyball and tennis coach during her tenure before retiring.
“When I was a child, all I wanted to do was play basketball,” Sealock said. “I watched my brother out of the big picture window with all of his friends and I wanted to do that.
“I walked into the big room at the University of Illinois where you could sign up for activities, and one of them had this big thing that said, ‘Women’s basketball.’ And I’m going, ‘Yes!’ I signed up and that was my start down the road into physical education.”
While at Illinois, Sealock was heavily involved in working to pass legislation for Title IX to give women athletes the right to equal opportunity in sports in educational institutions that receive federal funds.
While she didn’t have the opportunity to represent Illinois on a competitive field other than club sports, Sealock worked hard to help others see it become a reality.
“From this female athlete, thank you for what you did for females to pave the way for them to be in sports,” said Leigh Griffin, a physical education teacher at HA and former athlete who worked alongside Sealock for many years.
“You won’t find a better person or advocate for Houston Academy than Carolyn. She’s touched thousands of children’s lives going through this P.E. program. She was a wonderful role model, mentor, friend and supporter every day.”
Hannah Braswell worked with Sealock as a volleyball coach.
“One of Carolyn’s greatest attributes is her character,” Braswell said. “She is positive with a quick smile and encouraging words. Carolyn is a respective leader and I was comfortable with the leadership she offered. To this day, Carolyn is still extremely busy in her community, helping to give back to those who have touched her life.”
Kelly was one of the athletes that benefited from the P.E. program offered by Sealock and others in becoming a three-sport star on the high school level – a quarterback in football, pitcher in baseball and sharp-shooter in basketball – and then a member of the University of Alabama baseball team.
His father, Jim Kelly, recognized and thanked his son’s coaches – Jody Ryan (baseball), Rodney Dollar (football) and Johnny Oppert (basketball), along with the late Marion Spivey, who taught and was Head of Upper School of HA for 31 years.
Patrick did the same, but mostly wanted to thank his parents, wife and children for all the support they have shown him. Patrick has three children attending Houston Academy now, which makes him appreciate the support of his parents even more.
“I want to thank my parents for supporting me and allowing me to try any sport, and also attending all of my games,” Kelly said. “As a parent of three HA students who are involved in sports, I now see it from another perspective. As a kid, I was playing for myself, my team and for fun, but I knew I could glance into the stands and always see my parents.”
He then recited a speech his father wrote in 1995 during opening ceremonies for youth baseball.
It read: “To the players. When you get home today, give your parents a big hug and thank them for allowing you to play such a wonderful sport of baseball. And parents, plan, teach, encourage and support your son and prepare his life as if he would be immortal, but love him, hug him and treat him as if you may lose him tomorrow.”
Kelly then remembered his siblings for their support.
“Someone who isn’t here is my older brother Jim Bob, who passed away earlier that year, and I want to thank him for being one of my first teammates, sparring partner and cheerleader,” he said. “And of course, I want to thank my oldest brother Christopher for always letting me tag along with him wherever he went.
“It’s an honor to be inducted into the HA Hall of Fame and I’m proud to have been a student here.”