Houston Academy volleyball downs Northside Methodist

Houston Academy’s hitting and serving were too much for a young Northside Methodist team Thursday night at the NMA campus.

Behind 42 kills, mostly set up by Abby Caldwell, and 17 aces, the Raiders controlled most of the match in taking a 25-14, 24-26, 25-16, 25-20 Class 3A, Area 2 win.

The victory finished off the first rotation of area play for Houston Academy at 3-0. The Raiders improved to 7-5 overall.

“They played good,” Houston Academy head coach Chico Tran said of Thursday’s performance. “They are always digging themselves out of a hole. They are getting a lot better with communicating with the setter. On the road to the next future games, though, we need to get better at serve receive. Serve receive has given us so many problems.”

Northside Methodist dropped to 2-3 and 0-2 in area play. The Knights made charges in all four sets before the Raiders pulled away behind its front line and serving.

“I am really proud of the way the girls played from set one to set four as we improved through the match,” Northside Methodist head coach Terri Dennis said. “We are a young team with only senior (Emily Calhoun). Most of these girls were playing JV last year and every single game they are getting better so I am excited about the direction they are going in.

“Overall, I was pleased with how the girls played. They communicated well and they played defense, so that was all positive.

“We did a good job of serving. In the first set, we were weak on blocking but we picked up with that. We came back in that set we won and also in the third set with some good blocking.”

Mary Suzan Aman paced HA with 18 kills. Carryne Chancey followed with nine kills and both Ann Davis Sinquefield and Whiddon Armstrong had seven kills each. Caldwell added five kills, almost all on setter dump shots over the Knights’ front line and before the back row.

Caldwell also finished the match with 35 assists and had nine digs and four aces.

“She is always a team leader,” Tran said. “She is a captain and a senior. I want her to go out with a big bang.”

Caldwell wasn’t the only strong server for HA. Tylaya Lingo had five aces, Chancey four aces and Sinquefield and Aman had two aces each.

Defensively, Lingo had 13 digs, Chancey 11, Sinquefield 10, Aman five and Kaleigh Heard four.

Northside Methodist was led Mary Morgan Helms with four aces and four digs, Karleigh Mills with seven kills, two aces and two blocks and Joleigh Parmer with four kills, three blocks and two assists. Lillian Slaick added four kills and two blocks and Emilee Quintero delivered seven assists.

The Knights started strong with a 2-0 lead off a kill by Slaick and a serving ace by Helms, but the Raiders scored five straight to take the lead. Two kills each by Aman and Sinquefield sparked the run. Two of the kills were off free balls where NMA left the volleyball hanging in the area on top of the net, something that hurt the Knights several times in the match.

Houston Academy led the rest of the set, eventually pulling away to a 25-14 win. The Raiders scored the final six points with the last two coming off aces by Aman.

HA opened up an 8-1 lead early in the second set behind two kills from Aman off nice sets by Caldwell plus three service aces from Chancey.

The Knights, though, came charging back and cut it to two at 10-8 with a block each from Slaick and Makalyn Gainey sparking NMA. After the Raiders eased out to a 14-9 lead, the Knights went on an 8-1 run to seize a 17-15 lead. A cross-court kill by Parmer started the string, which featured mostly HA hitting errors.

It was one of a couple of stretches of poor hitting by HA in the match.

“All of sudden, they feel relaxed and it looks like they don’t want to compete anymore,” Tran said. “It’s like they say to themselves, ‘This is an easy team’ and they forget how to play volleyball or their mind is somewhere else and I have try to bring them back to reality of ‘Let’s finish this first and then we will worry about things later.’ They lose focus.”

The rest of the set was tight with six ties, the last at 24-all. After Northside Methodist went up 25-24, Helms delivered an ace to give the Knights the set 26-24.

In the third set, HA took a 6-2 lead, but the Knights tied it at 7-7. After an exchange of points, the Raiders took control with nine straight points to build a 17-8 lead. Lingo had two aces and Chancey and Caldwell had a kill each in the sequence.

Houston Academy maintained control of the set, winning it 25-16 with a kill by Sophia Langford capping the set.

The Raiders seized a 5-1 lead early in the fourth set and built the advantage to 13-4 before NMA clawed back it and eventually cut it to one at 21-20. However, consecutive kills by Armstrong, one off a free ball at the net, the other off a set by Caldwell, followed by a Chancey kill off a Caldwell set pushed the Raiders to match point.

With Lingo serving, a Northside Methodist return attempt off a set went into the net and fell to the ground, giving the Raiders a 25-20 final set win.

NMA JV edges Houston Academy: With the match tied at one set apiece and 14 all in the decisive third set, Northside Methodist’s Mary Claire Morgan earned a kill to the back corner and Dana Cool added an ensuing kill to give the Knights the win, 25-20, 19-25, 16-14.

Addie Forrester had six kills and three blocks to lead the Knights. Cool had seven kills, three aces and five blocks and Edey Ezzell had nine assists. Kyra Hatton had eight digs and Charley Faison had two aces.

For Houston Academy, Millie Gay had eight kills, Emma King Armstrong four kills and three aces and Molly Rutland three aces and 20 assists. Rosemary Clark had three kills and four digs and Emily Adams had two kills and nine digs. Monika Howard had four kills and Mallory Magrino had 13 digs.